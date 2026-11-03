The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

About ScottsMiracle-Gro With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at .

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