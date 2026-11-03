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The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment


Date: 2026-11-03 04:17:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, December 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Friday, November 20, 2026.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at .

For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
...
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
...
(937) 844-3864


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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