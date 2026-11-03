Varonis Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues:
|SaaS
|$
|185,120
|$
|125,824
|$
|517,912
|$
|320,279
|Term license subscriptions
|1,217
|24,812
|12,275
|88,674
|Maintenance and services
|3,124
|10,941
|12,423
|41,210
|Total revenues
|189,461
|161,577
|542,610
|450,163
|Cost of revenues
|46,890
|35,149
|132,972
|95,416
|Gross profit
|142,571
|126,428
|409,638
|354,747
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|78,668
|62,737
|221,768
|173,194
|Sales and marketing
|80,943
|74,025
|240,257
|223,366
|General and administrative
|30,674
|25,600
|80,439
|74,439
|Total operating expenses
|190,285
|162,362
|542,464
|470,999
|Operating loss
|(47,714
|)
|(35,934
|)
|(132,826
|)
|(116,252
|)
|Financial income, net
|9,188
|7,806
|12,871
|24,724
|Loss before income taxes
|(38,526
|)
|(28,128
|)
|(119,955
|)
|(91,528
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(3,122
|)
|(1,814
|)
|(5,356
|)
|(10,021
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(41,648
|)
|$
|(29,942
|)
|$
|(125,311
|)
|$
|(101,549
|)
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|114,998,580
|114,974,455
|115,198,744
|113,254,510
|Stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|1,630
|$
|1,538
|$
|4,714
|$
|4,517
|Research and development
|14,199
|11,637
|40,303
|33,098
|Sales and marketing
|9,377
|8,499
|29,419
|29,627
|General and administrative
|15,951
|9,876
|35,079
|30,422
|$
|41,157
|$
|31,550
|$
|109,515
|$
|97,664
|Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|24
|$
|22
|$
|288
|$
|530
|Research and development
|354
|200
|573
|548
|Sales and marketing
|134
|199
|1,205
|2,178
|General and administrative
|68
|57
|591
|548
|$
|580
|$
|478
|$
|2,657
|$
|3,804
|Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|2,631
|$
|280
|$
|7,003
|$
|476
|Research and development
|10,230
|2,358
|21,466
|4,053
|Sales and marketing
|675
|31
|991
|31
|General and administrative
|30
|1,398
|1,116
|2,025
|$
|13,566
|$
|4,067
|$
|30,576
|$
|6,585
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Unaudited
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|270,954
|$
|202,482
|Marketable securities
|322,713
|681,225
|Short-term deposits
|37,775
|37,259
|Accounts receivable, net
|167,038
|242,822
|Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets
|121,898
|134,767
|Total current assets
|920,378
|1,298,555
|Long-term assets:
|Long-term marketable securities
|306,342
|187,202
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|62,113
|57,677
|Property and equipment, net
|38,753
|36,032
|Intangible assets, net
|53,600
|16,687
|Goodwill
|215,082
|135,276
|Other assets
|70,680
|60,183
|Total long-term assets
|746,570
|493,057
|Total assets
|$
|1,666,948
|$
|1,791,612
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables
|$
|8,677
|$
|5,735
|Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities
|195,992
|225,411
|Deferred revenues
|422,646
|427,811
|Total current liabilities
|627,315
|658,957
|Long-term liabilities:
|Convertible senior notes, net
|453,792
|452,259
|Operating lease liabilities
|60,513
|59,749
|Deferred revenues
|16,363
|14,406
|Other liabilities
|75,058
|7,585
|Total long-term liabilities
|605,726
|533,999
|Stockholders' equity:
|Share capital
|Common stock
|115
|118
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|13,038
|23,132
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,415,544
|1,444,885
|Accumulated deficit
|(994,790
|)
|(869,479
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|433,907
|598,656
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,666,948
|$
|1,791,612
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(125,311
|)
|$
|(101,549
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,957
|7,964
|Stock-based compensation
|109,515
|97,664
|Amortization of deferred commissions
|47,861
|38,958
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|8,214
|7,442
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,533
|2,471
|Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
|1,980
|1,211
|Deferred income taxes, net
|(9,652
|)
|-
|Remeasurement of options to repurchase common stock
|2,091
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|75,784
|46,534
|Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets
|21,213
|4,208
|Deferred commissions
|(72,353
|)
|(57,731
|)
|Other long-term assets
|(7,028
|)
|(279
|)
|Trade payables
|2,941
|755
|Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities
|32,400
|23,420
|Deferred revenues
|(3,226
|)
|50,104
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,377
|1,575
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|108,296
|122,747
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|329,645
|324,080
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|211,585
|-
|Investment in marketable securities
|(309,477
|)
|(229,446
|)
|Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits
|167,477
|159,405
|Investment in short-term and long-term deposits
|(167,454
|)
|(156,089
|)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(113,622
|)
|(123,514
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(10,906
|)
|(8,687
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(2,620
|)
|(2,509
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|104,628
|(36,760
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repurchase of common stock
|(135,000
|)
|(100,000
|)
|Payment of deferred consideration for acquisition
|(3,502
|)
|-
|Proceeds from options to repurchase common stock
|2,900
|-
|Proceeds from employee stock plans
|13,997
|14,349
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(22,847
|)
|(28,430
|)
|Repayment of convertible senior notes
|-
|(137
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(144,452
|)
|(114,218
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|68,472
|(28,231
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|202,482
|185,585
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|270,954
|$
|157,354
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income (loss):
|GAAP operating loss
|$
|(47,714
|)
|$
|(35,934
|)
|$
|(132,826
|)
|$
|(116,252
|)
|Add back:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|41,157
|31,550
|109,515
|97,664
|Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation
|580
|478
|2,657
|3,804
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses
|13,566
|4,067
|30,576
|6,585
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|7,589
|$
|161
|$
|9,922
|$
|(8,199
|)
|Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income:
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(41,648
|)
|$
|(29,942
|)
|$
|(125,311
|)
|$
|(101,549
|)
|Add back:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|41,157
|31,550
|109,515
|97,664
|Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation
|580
|478
|2,657
|3,804
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses
|13,566
|4,067
|30,576
|6,585
|Foreign exchange rate differences, net
|(2,405
|)
|1,569
|5,610
|3,550
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|514
|697
|1,533
|2,471
|Acquisition-related taxes
|-
|-
|-
|391
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|11,764
|$
|8,419
|$
|24,580
|$
|12,916
|GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted
|114,998,580
|114,974,455
|115,198,744
|113,254,510
|Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - basic
|114,998,580
|114,974,455
|115,198,744
|113,254,510
|Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - diluted
|130,947,922
|134,106,706
|131,512,654
|135,301,506
|GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.11
|Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.10
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP
|(in thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Reconciliation to non-GAAP free and adjusted free cash flow:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|108,296
|$
|122,747
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(10,906
|)
|(8,687
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(2,620
|)
|(2,509
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|94,770
|$
|111,551
|Cash paid for acquisition-related costs
|$
|13,409
|$
|1,811
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|108,179
|$
|113,362
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