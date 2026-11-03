Alamar Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance
| Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Product revenue
|$
|26,300
|$
|15,628
|$
|70,910
|$
|36,837
|Service and other revenue
|7,245
|4,285
|18,097
|12,329
|Total revenue(1)
|33,545
|19,913
|89,007
|49,166
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of product revenue(2)
|10,879
|6,495
|30,547
|18,355
|Cost of service and other revenue(2)
|2,022
|1,521
|5,641
|3,944
|Total cost of revenue
|12,901
|8,016
|36,188
|22,299
|Gross profit
|20,644
|11,897
|52,819
|26,867
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development(2)
|16,167
|10,206
|43,001
|27,403
|Selling, general and administrative(2)
|19,616
|9,576
|50,836
|23,821
|Total operating expenses
|35,783
|19,782
|93,837
|51,224
|Loss from operations
|(15,139
|)
|(7,885
|)
|(41,018
|)
|(24,357
|)
|Interest income, net
|2,169
|410
|4,583
|1,826
|Interest expense
|(153
|)
|(85
|)
|(600
|)
|(179
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of convertible notes
|-
|-
|(9,971
|)
|-
|Other (expense) income, net
|(125
|)
|(1
|)
|(395
|)
|467
|Net loss before income tax
|(13,248
|)
|(7,561
|)
|(47,401
|)
|(22,243
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|94
|440
|465
|440
|Net loss
|$
|(13,342
|)
|$
|(8,001
|)
|$
|(47,866
|)
|$
|(22,683
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|(1.99
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|69,106,367
|11,599,353
|46,884,564
|11,423,840
(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Instruments
|$
|8,468
|$
|5,652
|$
|23,637
|$
|15,571
|Consumables
|17,832
|9,976
|47,273
|21,266
|Services
|7,245
|4,285
|18,097
|12,079
|Other revenue
|-
|-
|-
|250
|Total
|$
|33,545
|$
|19,913
|$
|89,007
|$
|49,166
(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cost of product revenue
|$
|64
|$
|7
|$
|123
|$
|22
|Cost of service and other revenue
|66
|14
|146
|39
|Research and development
|991
|240
|2,221
|731
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,795
|444
|6,173
|1,212
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|3,916
|$
|705
|$
|8,663
|$
|2,004
| Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|121,532
|$
|30,002
|Short-term investments
|105,053
|-
|Accounts receivable
|21,611
|12,753
|Inventory
|54,133
|38,482
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,359
|13,468
|Total current assets
|317,688
|94,705
|Restricted cash
|4,907
|4,907
|Property and equipment, net
|15,244
|10,498
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|36,236
|26,130
|Capitalized software, net
|1,443
|1,988
|Other assets-noncurrent
|2,509
|1,764
|Total assets
|$
|378,027
|$
|139,992
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|16,549
|$
|5,872
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|14,450
|15,759
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|2,483
|2,099
|Total current liabilities
|33,482
|23,730
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|39,867
|29,564
|Warrant liabilities
|-
|247
|Term debt
|-
|9,810
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|974
|599
|Total liabilities
|74,323
|63,950
|Convertible preferred stock
|-
|234,996
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Founders preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|7
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|520,511
|9,892
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(173
|)
|(72
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(216,641
|)
|(168,775
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|303,704
|(158,954
|)
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|378,027
|$
|139,992
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