Navitas Semiconductor Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies, today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter 2026 ended September 30, 2026.

“Our strong third quarter results and the continued acceleration in high-power markets reflect the successful execution of our Navitas 2.0 transformation,” stated Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas.“By year-end, we expect mobile and low-end consumer revenue to be essentially eliminated from our mix, further positioning the Company as a high-power business with AI Infrastructure, composed of AI Data Centers and energy grid infrastructures that power them, expected to account for more than 40% of total revenue.

“The timing of our transformation coincides with AI infrastructure undergoing a fundamental re-architecture. Power is rapidly becoming the single largest constraint to the growth of AI compute, making efficiency the critical enabler of increased capacity – every watt saved in power conversion and delivery is another watt available for AI compute. Realizing this increased capacity requires breaking the power wall with new technologies, including 800 V architectures as well as integrated voltage regulation (IVR), which are fundamental to scaling the higher-density power demands of next-generation AI platforms. The recent acquisition of Claros completes our strategic portfolio for powering AI infrastructure from grid-to-xPU by combining high- and ultra-high-voltage SiC, GaN, and IVR technology stack serving both Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) and Embedded Power Delivery (EPD) architectures, aimed at unlocking the last step of power delivery to meet the rising current demands of xPUs. We believe this uniquely positions Navitas at the forefront of a multi-year secular growth opportunity as customers seek to convert more of every available megawatt into useful AI compute.”

Commenting on the results, Tonya Stevens, CFO of Navitas, stated,“Our third quarter results demonstrate the sustained momentum from our Navitas 2.0 transformation, with revenue of $14 million representing 33% sequential growth and 38% year-over-year growth-the first quarter of year-over-year growth since 2024. Revenue contribution from high-power markets grew more than 50% sequentially, driving GAAP gross margin to 21.5% and non-GAAP gross margin to 40%, which was above the midpoint of guidance and marked another quarter of gross margin expansion. At the midpoint of our fourth quarter guidance, we expect to deliver the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit sequential revenue growth and exit 2026 as a high-power company with a strong book-to-bill ratio well above one and backlog that extends into mid-2027. Also based on our guidance, we anticipate achieving revenue growth of 7% for the full year 2026 with our core high-power business continuing to deliver triple-digit growth, even with our mobile and low-end consumer business dropping to effectively zero after representing a large majority of total revenue last year.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Recent Business, Customer and Technology Highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2026 Business Outlook

A reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not provided because such items cannot be reasonably calculated without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude, including stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs. These items could have a significant impact on our GAAP results.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Toll-Free Dial-in: 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963

Conference ID: 5069224

Additionally, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call as well as supporting presentation materials will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.navitassemi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements in our public webcast include financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), which we refer to as“non-GAAP financial measures,” including (i) non-GAAP gross profit, (ii) non-GAAP gross margin, (iii) non-GAAP operating expense, (iv) non-GAAP research and development expense, (v) non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense, (vi) non-GAAP loss from operations, (vii) non-GAAP operating margin, and (viii) non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures is adjusted from GAAP results to exclude certain items, which for the periods presented include stock-based compensation and associated employer payroll taxes; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; changes in the fair value of earnout liabilities; restructuring and impairment charges; acquisition-related transaction costs; legal and related professional fees associated with matters that are extraordinary, non-recurring, or outside the ordinary course of business; losses or gains on equity investments, including impairments; and certain other items identified in the“Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below. These items are generally non-cash in nature, relate to discrete events or activities, or vary in amount and frequency for reasons independent of our underlying operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures offer an additional view of our operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations from corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the results of operations. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including the paragraph headed“Fourth Quarter 2026 Business Outlook,” includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“we expect” or“are expected to be,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas, and forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties.

Our business is subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Examples of some of these risk factors include:



Risks Related to High-Power Markets: Last year, we announced an enhanced focus on AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing and industrial electrification, and a de-emphasis on mobile and consumer products. We recently acquired Claros, which focuses on the IVR market. We may not successfully execute our strategic transition to these new markets and customer applications, which could adversely affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition. This strategic realignment entails significant operational, technical, and market risks. Our success in these markets depends on factors including our ability to (i) develop and scale semiconductor solutions that meet demanding power, efficiency, and performance requirements of our customers; (ii) compete against established incumbents with substantial R&D and manufacturing resources; (iii) anticipate rapidly evolving customer needs and technological standards in these high-power and high-performance segments; and (iv) secure design wins and long-term supply agreements in new and unfamiliar market segments. Acquisition and Integration of Claros: On October 6, 2026, we closed our acquisition of Claros, Inc. The successful integration of acquired businesses like Claros may involve significant challenges, including integrating personnel, operations, technologies, products, information technology systems, financial reporting processes, internal controls, and sales and distribution channels. We may also face challenges retaining customers, suppliers, and strategic partners or meeting revenue and other operational milestones. For example, Claros' IVR business represents a new market and technology for us, and we may have difficulty integrating it into our overall operations. The integration process may be complex, costly, and time-consuming and could result in unanticipated expenses, operational disruptions, delays in product development or commercialization, difficulties coordinating manufacturing and supply chain activities, the loss of key employees, customers or strategic partners, or the diversion of management's attention from our existing business. In addition, we may discover liabilities, contractual obligations, operational deficiencies or other issues that were not identified or fully evaluated prior to completing an acquisition. We cannot assure you that we will successfully integrate Claros, and any failure to successfully integrate Claros, or any delay or unexpected difficulty in doing so, could disrupt our operations, impair our ability to execute our business strategy and have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.



Market Acceptance and Addressable Market Uncertainty: The demand for our products, and our customers' products, in new or emerging markets is difficult to forecast, as customer preferences may not be fully known and can evolve rapidly. Further, demand for our products depends on the acceptance of underlying new and developing system architectures. For example, our predictions for the use of GaN- and SiC-based products in 800 V AI data center power applications depend on assumptions regarding the acceptance and growth of 800 V systems themselves. Our acquisition of Claros was similarly based on assumptions about the market for IVR products. Our forecasts are based on market opportunities across a“Serviceable Addressable Market” or“SAM”, which is based on a number of assumptions and predictions. We could be wrong about the size or timing of our SAM, which could in turn diminish the market opportunities available to us. Unpredictable Historical Data and Competitive Dynamics: In established markets, revenue projections can be supported by trends from prior periods. In contrast, there is little or no precedent for products aimed at new use cases, rendering traditional forecasting methods less reliable. To the extent our products reshape or create new market landscapes, the competitive environment may evolve in unexpected ways. For example, new competitors may emerge, or traditional competitors with established R&D and manufacturing resources, and long-standing customer relationships, may choose to offer competitive GaN, high-voltage/ultra-high voltage SiC or IVR solutions.

Other Risk Factors: Other risk factors related to our business include our ability to achieve design wins and to convince our current and prospective end customers to design our products into their product offerings, the risk that revenues from design wins may not materialize, the possibility that we may fail to accurately anticipate and respond to rapid technological change in the industries in which we operate or adapt to emerging industry standards, our dependence on a few key customers and distributors for a significant portion of our revenue, and the fact our business is subject to volatile demand and seasonal fluctuations. In addition, our supply chain is also subject to risks, including our reliance on single sources of supply for certain essential services, the risk that our suppliers may have quality, yield or capacity issues, the fact that we are exposed to fluctuations in prices for raw materials and components, and the risk that our products will not meet the reliability standards expected of high-power semiconductor devices.



This is not a summary of all of the risks that could affect our business, and you are encouraged to review the full list of risk factors in our SEC filings.

Note Regarding Customer Pipeline and Design Wins

In our investor and other communications, we may refer to the terms“customer pipeline” and“design wins” in discussions of potential future business opportunities. Each of these terms, together with information we may disclose about anticipated future business in relation to these terms, constitutes“forward-looking statements” as described above and, accordingly, should be interpreted in light of related risks which, if materialized, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated from our view of customer pipeline and design wins today. More specifically,“customer pipeline” reflects estimated potential future business based on interest expressed by potential customers for qualified programs, stated in terms of estimated revenue that may be realized over the life of the customer's end product. A“design win” reflects an end customer's selection of a Navitas product for a specific production program, stated in terms of revenues that may be realized over the life of the customer's end product. However, customer pipeline figures and design wins do not represent customer orders or forecasts, are not proxies for backlog or estimates of future revenue and should not be considered as any other measure or indicator of financial performance. Rather, Navitas uses these terms to indicate the company's current view of future potential business and related changes across various end markets. Time horizons vary based on product type and application. As a result, actual business realized will depend on several factors, including (i) whether potential customers ultimately choose the Navitas solution, (ii) the portion of the customer program awarded to the Navitas solution as compared to other sources in dual- or multiple-source cases, (iii) successful customer qualification of the selected solution, (iv) the time needed for customers to begin mass production, (v) the duration and pace of the customer's ramp to full production, and (vi) strategic decisions of Navitas throughout the process based on expected revenues, margins and other factors relating to pipeline opportunities and design wins.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies for AI infrastructure, including data centers and energy and grid systems, as well as additional markets such as high-performance computing and industrial electrification. Collectively, these technologies address the complete grid-to-xPU power architecture, breaking the AI infrastructure power wall and enabling higher efficiency, greater power density, and increased performance across the entire power chain. Navitas' GaNFastTM FETs deliver industry-leading power density, efficiency, and high-speed performance, while GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection to enable faster, more efficient power conversion, leading to smaller and more reliable systems. The GeneSiCTM portfolio combines proprietary trench-assisted planar (TAP) SiC technology with leading-edge discrete packaging and SiCPAKTM power modules to deliver industry-leading efficiency, ruggedness and performance. ClarosTM IVR technologies extend power delivery directly to the xPU, enabling customers to implement vertical power delivery (VPD) and embedded power delivery (EPD) architectures with high-density power conversion beneath or within millimeters of the processor, minimizing power-delivery losses and impedance while enabling ultra-fast transient response, higher efficiency and maximum power density. Navitas has over 450 patents issued or pending and is a leader in 800 VDC and the advanced AI power infrastructure ecosystem.

NavitasTM, GaNFastTM, GeneSiCTM, ClarosTM, SiCPAKTM, GaNSafeTM, DrGaNTM, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

...

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (GAAP) - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenues $ 13,991 $ 10,112 $ 33,118 $ 38,620 Cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets included below) 8,486 6,281 20,299 27,154 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,090 13,280 42,809 37,444 Selling, general and administrative 18,390 5,230 42,680 24,721 Amortization of intangible assets 3,203 4,735 12,671 14,203 Restructuring expense 3,200 - 3,994 1,469 Total operating expenses 39,883 23,245 102,154 77,837 Loss from operations (34,378 ) (19,414 ) (89,335 ) (66,371 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income (expense), net 427 401 965 494 Dividend income 3,985 985 7,500 2,376 Loss from change in fair value of earnout liabilities - (844 ) (210,981 ) (20,695 ) Other (expense) (7,163 ) (59 ) (7,143 ) (4 ) Total other income (expense), net (2,751 ) 483 (209,659 ) (17,829 ) Loss before income taxes (37,129 ) (18,931 ) (298,994 ) (84,200 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (21 ) (19 ) 117 111 Equity method investment loss - (322 ) - (827 ) Net loss $ (37,108 ) $ (19,234 ) $ (299,111 ) $ (85,138 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.43 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 261,529 212,681 243,865 199,931 Diluted 261,529 212,681 243,865 199,931





NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT MARGIN GAAP Net revenues $ 13,991 $ 10,112 $ 33,118 $ 38,620 Cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) (8,486 ) (6,281 ) (20,299 ) (27,154 ) Cost of revenues (amortization of intangibles) (2,501 ) (4,038 ) (10,574 ) (12,105 ) GAAP Gross profit 3,004 (207 ) 2,245 (639 ) GAAP Gross margin 21.5 % (2.0 )% 6.8 % (1.7 )% Cost of revenues (amortization of intangibles) 2,501 4,038 10,574 12,105 China SiC inventory reserve - - - 3,174 Stock-based compensation expense 89 81 289 188 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 5,594 $ 3,912 $ 13,108 $ 14,828 Non-GAAP Gross margin 40.0 % 38.7 % 39.6 % 38.4 % RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP Research and development $ 15,090 $ 13,280 $ 42,809 $ 37,444 Advanced R&D NRE Impairment - - - (2,238 ) Organization transformation costs and other (293 ) - (293 ) (395 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3 (4,408 ) (4,991 ) (13,537 ) (8,465 ) Non-GAAP Research and development 10,389 8,289 28,979 26,346 GAAP Selling, general and administrative 18,390 5,230 42,680 24,721 CEO Transition Costs - (2,462 ) - (2,462 ) Governance costs - - - (1,556 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3 (4,547 ) 4,605 (13,942 ) 2,127 Other income (expense) 1 (7,715 ) (221 ) (10,677 ) (434 ) Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative 6,128 7,152 18,061 22,396 Total Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 16,517 $ 15,441 $ 47,040 $ 48,742 RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM OPERATIONS GAAP Loss from operations $ (34,378 ) $ (19,414 ) $ (89,335 ) $ (66,371 ) GAAP Operating margin (245.7 )% (192.0 )% (269.7 )% (171.9 )% Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3 included in: Research and development 4,408 4,991 13,537 8,465 Selling, general and administrative 4,547 (4,605 ) 13,942 (2,127 ) Cost of goods sold 89 81 289 188 Total 9,044 467 27,768 6,526 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,203 4,735 12,671 14,203 China SiC inventory reserve - - - 3,174 CEO Transition Costs - 2,462 - 2,462 Advanced R&D NRE Impairment - - - 2,238 Governance costs - - - 1,556 Organization transformation costs and other 293 - 293 395 Restructuring, impairment and other expense 2 10,915 221 14,671 1,903 Non-GAAP Loss from operations $ (10,923 ) $ (11,529 ) $ (33,932 ) $ (33,914 ) Non-GAAP Operating margin (78.1 )% (114.0 )% (102.5 )% (87.8 )% RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS PER SHARE GAAP Net loss $ (37,108 ) $ (19,234 ) $ (299,111 ) $ (85,138 ) Adjustments to GAAP Net loss Total stock-based compensation expense 3 9,044 467 27,768 6,526 Loss from change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 844 210,981 20,695 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,203 4,735 12,671 14,203 Restructuring, impairment and other expense 2 17,667 221 21,423 1,903 CEO Transition Costs - 2,462 - 2,462 Equity method investment loss - 322 - 827 China SiC inventory reserve - - - 3,174 Advanced R&D NRE Impairment - - - 2,238 Governance costs - - - 1,556 Organization transformation costs and other 293 - 293 395 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (6,901 ) $ (10,183 ) $ (25,975 ) $ (31,159 ) Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP Net loss per share (basic and diluted) 261,529 212,681 243,865 199,931 Non-GAAP Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 )

(1) Includes employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation, acquisition-related transaction costs, and legal and related professional fees associated with matters that are extraordinary, non-recurring, or outside the ordinary course of business.

(2) Includes restructuring and impairment charges and the other expense described in note (1).

(3) The 2025 periods include the reversal of stock-based compensation expense due to award forfeitures following an employee termination.

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 531,479 $ 236,857 Accounts receivable, net 5,717 3,621 Inventories 21,151 13,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,600 4,399 Restricted cash 363 1,745 Total current assets 575,310 259,905 Property and equipment, net 5,563 9,779 Operating lease right of use assets 5,549 5,166 Finance lease right of use assets 520 766 Inventories, noncurrent 11,237 - Intangible assets, net 40,587 53,258 Goodwill 163,215 163,215 Other assets 8,078 8,380 Total assets $ 810,059 $ 500,469 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 24,260 $ 22,350 Accrued compensation expenses 7,298 4,949 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,179 1,866 Finance lease liabilities, current 335 323 Earnout liability, current - 22,632 Total current liabilities 34,072 52,120 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent 3,886 3,827 Finance lease liabilities noncurrent 203 456 Deferred tax liabilities 274 405 Total liabilities 38,435 56,808 Stockholders' equity 771,624 443,661 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 810,059 $ 500,469

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