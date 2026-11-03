Lime Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|
NEUTRON HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|As of September 30, 2026
|As of December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|417,746
|$
|339,825
|Short-term restricted cash
|29,752
|69,470
|Accounts receivable, net
|18,156
|8,145
|Deposits
|2,175
|225
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|106,711
|69,175
|Total current assets
|574,540
|486,840
|Property and equipment, net
|311,855
|254,517
|Long-term restricted cash
|5,685
|6,006
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|39,472
|29,952
|Deferred tax assets
|293,054
|8,623
|Other long-term assets
|36,874
|8,349
|Total assets
|$
|1,261,480
|$
|794,287
|Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,614
|$
|8,211
|Accrued liabilities
|90,728
|82,061
|Accrued compensation
|20,348
|21,245
|Accrued taxes
|48,957
|25,559
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|12,443
|10,783
|Contract liabilities
|5,426
|6,301
|Term loan, current
|-
|113,866
|2021 Notes, current
|-
|660,324
|Total current liabilities
|183,516
|928,350
|2020 Notes
|-
|207,885
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|29,230
|20,033
|Other long-term liabilities
|60,404
|45,372
|Total liabilities
|273,150
|1,201,640
|Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 6,916,489 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|114,027
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 65,322,523 and 10,847,267 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|7
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,449,435
|233,705
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|6,262
|(9,910)
|Accumulated deficit
|(467,374)
|(745,176)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|988,330
|(521,380 )
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|1,261,480
|$
|794,287
| NEUTRON HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|360,628
|$
|301,571
|$
|835,002
|$
|676,654
|Cost of revenue
|199,676
|158,954
|500,408
|396,054
|Gross profit
|160,952
|142,617
|334,594
|280,600
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|59,228
|46,575
|171,493
|122,410
|Operations and support
|15,539
|13,511
|46,668
|38,956
|Research and development
|21,662
|13,628
|68,132
|40,211
|Total operating expenses
|96,429
|73,714
|286,293
|201,577
|Operating profit
|64,523
|68,903
|48,301
|79,023
|Interest expense
|(656)
|(5,187)
|(9,776)
|(15,465)
|Other income (expense), net
|4,278
|(31,160)
|(32,864)
|(60,772)
|Income before income taxes
|68,145
|32,556
|5,661
|2,786
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|24,436
|1,656
|(272,141)
|7,345
|Net income (loss)
|$
|43,709
|$
|30,900
|$
|277,802
|$
|(4,559 )
|Less: Income allocated to participating securities
|(49)
|-
|(235)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|43,660
|$
|30,900
|$
|277,567
|$
|(4,559)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|0.67
|$
|3.17
|$
|9.62
|$
|(0.48)
|Diluted
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.01
|$
|5.52
|$
|(0.48)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|Basic
|64,794,810
|9,746,923
|28,863,399
|9,574,524
|Diluted
|69,846,516
|32,204,791
|55,432,699
|9,574,524
| NEUTRON HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|43,709
|$
|30,900
|$
|277,802
|$
|(4,559)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|35,077
|31,979
|95,434
|88,833
|Stock-based compensation
|15,721
|2,673
|56,442
|8,794
|Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|480
|438
|1,358
|1,311
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
|-
|1,700
|3,416
|5,100
|Unrealized foreign currency gains, net
|(2,747)
|1,669
|(4,221)
|(25,154)
|Deferred income taxes
|12,406
|(158)
|(282,472)
|(1,493)
|Loss on vehicle asset disposals
|279
|143
|821
|558
|Loss on change in fair value of the 2021 Notes
|-
|29,426
|25,239
|86,980
|Cumulative loss of instrument-specific credit risk related to settlement of the 2021 Notes
|-
|-
|19,868
|-
|Other, net
|177
|846
|1,188
|2,661
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,772
|3,993
|(10,520)
|(8,346)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(13,924)
|(7,824)
|(61,230)
|(5,440)
|Accounts payable
|(3,579)
|2,817
|(2,594)
|1,786
|Accrued and other liabilities
|19,189
|13,875
|43,320
|28,098
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|114,560
|112,477
|163,851
|179,129
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of vehicle assets
|(19,533)
|(10,352)
|(142,095)
|(90,532)
|Tariff refund for vehicle assets
|1,828
|-
|2,363
|-
|Purchases of non-vehicle assets
|(6,273)
|(3,350)
|(16,862)
|(9,705)
|Payment for asset acquisition
|(7,298)
|-
|(7,298)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(31,276 )
|(13,702 )
|(163,892 )
|(100,237 )
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other common stock issuances
|3,800
|1,804
|7,789
|4,545
|Proceeds from exercises of preferred stock warrants
|-
|-
|-
|55
|Proceeds from exercises of common stock warrants
|-
|-
|391
|-
|Settlement of promissory notes issued in exchange for the early exercise of stock options
|-
|-
|9,100
|-
|Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriting commissions
|155,305
|-
|155,305
|-
|Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(9,191)
|-
|(9,191)
|-
|Principal repayment on term loans
|(115,000)
|-
|(115,000)
|-
|Deferred offering costs paid
|(3,180)
|(1,488)
|(8,765)
|(1,488)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|31,734
|316
|39,629
|3,112
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(1,028)
|(559)
|(1,706)
|10,491
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|113,990
|98,532
|37,882
|92,495
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|339,193
|294,295
|415,301
|300,332
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|453,183
|$
|392,827
|$
|453,183
|$
|392,827
| NEUTRON HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
| Adjusted Gross Profit:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Gross profit
|$
|160,952
|$
|142,617
|$
|334,594
|$
|280,600
|Gross margin (as a percentage of revenue)
|44.6%
|47.3%
|40.1%
|41.5%
|Add:
|Depreciation and amortization - included in cost of revenue
|$
|33,905
|$
|31,086
|$
|92,371
|$
|86,152
|Loss on vehicle asset disposals
|279
|143
|821
|558
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|195,136
|$
|173,846
|$
|427,786
|$
|367,310
|Adjusted Gross Margin (as a percentage of revenue)
|54.1%
|57.6%
|51.2%
|54.3%
Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|43,709
|$
|30,900
|$
|277,802
|$
|(4,559)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Interest expense
|656
|5,187
|9,776
|15,465
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(1)
|24,436
|1,656
|(272,141)
|7,345
|Depreciation and amortization(2)
|35,376
|32,828
|96,695
|91,499
|Stock-based compensation
|15,721
|2,673
|56,442
|8,794
|Other (income) expense, net
|(4,278)
|31,160
|32,864
|60,772
|Loss on vehicle asset disposals
|279
|143
|821
|558
|IPO and public company readiness costs
|2,475
|2,139
|7,392
|5,126
|Acquisition related expenses
|63
|-
|464
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|118,437
|$
|106,686
|$
|210,115
|$
|185,000
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (as a percentage of revenue)
|32.8%
|35.4%
|25.2%
|27.3%
Note: 1Includes a discrete tax benefit resulting from the release of the valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets. 2Includes amortization related to cloud computing arrangements.
Free Cash Flow:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|114,560
|$
|112,477
|$
|163,851
|$
|179,129
|Capital expenditures
|(23,978)
|(13,702)
|(156,594)
|(100,237)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|90,582
|$
|98,775
|$
|7,257
|$
|78,892
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