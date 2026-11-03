Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced that it issued inducement awards to three new employees.

Effective November 1, 2026, in connection with the acquisition of Teledigm Health, LLC, three employees of Teledigm Health were granted awards of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 40,768 shares of Teladoc Health's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”). The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, over three years.

The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and were granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners - transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at .

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Lou Serio

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