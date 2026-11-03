Cibus To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 12, 2026 After The Market Close And Host Conference Call
Title: Cibus, Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
Event Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Numbers: +1-833-419-0865 (U.S.), +1-785-838-9333 (International)
The conference ID“CIBUS” or 24287 will be required for entry
Event Link:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, November 26, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 11162667.
A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.
How Cibus does it
Cibus starts with a seed company's best existing varieties and makes precise improvements, often several at once, to a single cell from those varieties. It then grows that cell into a full plant carrying the new traits. The seed company keeps the variety it spent years perfecting; Cibus adds the improvements and licenses them back. Cibus' changes are precise edits to the plant's own genes, with no foreign DNA added, which is what separates them from transgenic GMOs. Cibus traits like disease resistance, and pod shatter reduction in canola and oilseed rape, are generally expected to qualify for conventional-breeding treatment in key jurisdictions.
About Cibus
Cibus (Nasdaq: CBUS) is a technology company that helps farmers grow more food with fewer inputs. Using its proprietary platform, Cibus improves a seed company's best crop varieties by making precise changes to the plant's own genes, with no foreign DNA added, then licenses those improvements back to the customer in exchange for royalties. Cibus is not a seed company. It develops crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding, with a focus on higher yields, better quality, and reduced chemical use. For more information, visit
Cibus Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jeff Sonnek – ICR
...
Media Relations
Colin Sanford
...
203-918-4347
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