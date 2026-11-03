Freshworks Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Results
|($ in millions, except per share data)
|Fourth Quarter 2026
|Full Year 2026
|Revenue(1)
|$253.5 - $254.5
|$965.0 - $966.0
|Year-over-year growth
|~ 14%
|~ 15%
|Year-over-year growth (constant currency)
|14% - 15%
|14% - 15%
|Non-GAAP income from operations(1)
|$68.0 - $70.0
|$238.0 - $240.0
|Non-GAAP net income per share(2)
|~ $0.21
|~ $0.71
|(1)
|Revenue and non-GAAP income from operations are based on exchange rates as of October 30, 2026 for currencies other than USD.
|(2)
|Non-GAAP net income per share was estimated assuming 266.0 million and 272.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter and full year 2026, respectively.
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
We have not reconciled our fourth quarter and full year 2026 estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter 2026 and 2025 non-GAAP results included in this press release.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
We will host a conference call for investors on November 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the investor relations website at ir.freshworks.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Freshworks Investor Relations website and will be available for twelve months thereafter.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP net income, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. This press release and the accompanying tables also contain certain other metrics, including annual recurring revenue, net dollar retention rates, revenue growth rates, and related presentation thereof adjusted for constant currency.
We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q3 2025, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.17 USD and 1 GBP to 1.35 USD), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q3 2026, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.15 USD and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD).
We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Investors, however, are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Restructuring charges. We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring program initiated in November 2024 and May 2026, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.
Acquisition expenses. We exclude acquisition expenses, which primarily consist of legal fees and due diligence costs, from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.
Income tax effect and adjustments. Starting January 1, 2026, we utilize a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate to compute our non-GAAP income tax provision in order to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. Our non-GAAP tax rate reflects our estimated long-term effective tax rate based on our anticipated geographic earnings mix and statutory tax regimes. For fiscal year 2026, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 24%. The difference between our GAAP income tax provision and our non-GAAP income tax provision is presented as non-GAAP income tax reconciling adjustments. Prior to 2026, we excluded the income tax effect of the above adjustments, income tax effect associated with acquisitions and tax charges or benefits that are a result of a change in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and its related impacts, from our non-GAAP financial measures. We excluded these costs because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.
We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software, plus acquisition costs and restructuring charges. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses. We define adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow margin is a useful indicator of how efficiently we convert revenue into adjusted free cash flow.
Operating Metrics
Number of Customers Contributing More Than $5,000, $50,000 and $100,000 in ARR. We define ARR as the sum total of subscription, software license, and maintenance revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions, and assuming that revenues are recognized ratably over the term of subscription and maintenance contracts and upon delivery for software licenses. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000, $50,000 and $100,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed ARR above the applicable threshold.
Net Dollar Retention Rate. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, renewals and expansion as a result of acquisitions during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.
We also adjust the above operating metrics, growth rates of customers contributing more than $5,000, $50,000 and $100,000 in ARR and related presentation thereof for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q3 2025, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.17 USD and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q3 2026, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.14 USD and 1 GBP to 1.33 USD).
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the fourth quarter and full year 2026, our financial outlook, our ability to sustain profitability, and our expectations regarding impact of new product capabilities and our AI-powered software. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, including our financial outlook and macroeconomic uncertainties, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as,“future,”“believe,”“expectation,”“may,”“will,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“could,”“would,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth and profitability effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to uncertain global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation, as well as the other potential factors described under“Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other documents of Freshworks Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at ).
We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks is the AI-powered, unified service operations platform that is fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and enables every employee to be more productive. We offer powerful governance and scale, without the operational drag of legacy platforms. Organizations including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to deliver quality employee and customer service and manage efficient technology operations. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.
© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and any associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.
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| FRESHWORKS INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (in thousands, except per share data)
| (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|245,428
|$
|215,118
|$
|711,438
|$
|616,069
|Cost of revenue(1)
|35,993
|32,955
|106,777
|93,975
|Gross profit
|209,435
|182,163
|604,661
|522,094
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development(1)
|44,715
|41,462
|137,791
|121,406
|Sales and marketing(1)
|98,527
|101,009
|317,294
|285,390
|General and administrative(1)
|38,188
|47,149
|116,539
|141,422
|Restructuring charges
|(218
|)
|-
|6,814
|405
|Total operating expenses
|181,212
|189,620
|578,438
|548,623
|Income (loss) from operations
|28,223
|(7,457
|)
|26,223
|(26,529
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|4,324
|7,405
|9,954
|32,921
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|32,547
|(52
|)
|36,177
|6,392
|Provision for income taxes
|14,251
|4,628
|19,452
|14,115
|Net income (loss)
|18,296
|(4,680
|)
|16,725
|(7,723
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|261,943
|286,161
|272,332
|293,882
|Diluted
|266,396
|286,161
|274,495
|293,882
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.03
|)
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Cost of revenue
|$
|1,502
|$
|1,467
|$
|4,756
|$
|4,422
|Research and development
|11,876
|8,958
|33,133
|26,789
|Sales and marketing
|10,421
|11,796
|34,510
|37,024
|General and administrative
|14,988
|26,308
|48,158
|81,238
|Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized
|$
|38,787
|$
|48,529
|$
|120,557
|$
|149,473
| FRESHWORKS INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (in thousands)
| (unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|466,650
|$
|569,774
|Restricted cash
|1,141
|62,374
|Marketable securities
|229,542
|211,597
|Accounts receivable, net
|137,412
|150,817
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|32,687
|29,830
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|58,383
|72,774
|Total current assets
|925,815
|1,097,166
|Property and equipment, net
|47,750
|38,843
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|29,767
|39,893
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
|28,468
|27,179
|Goodwill
|198,010
|146,676
|Intangible assets, net
|88,197
|76,986
|Deferred tax assets, net
|164,030
|157,466
|Other assets
|15,636
|18,503
|Total assets
|$
|1,497,673
|$
|1,602,712
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|18,612
|$
|11,507
|Accrued liabilities
|99,384
|101,202
|Deferred revenue
|404,420
|385,320
|Total current liabilities
|522,416
|498,029
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|23,045
|33,282
|Other liabilities
|37,811
|38,751
|Total liabilities
|583,272
|570,062
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,451,282
|4,586,392
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,455
|)
|(1,591
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,535,429
|)
|(3,552,154
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|914,401
|1,032,650
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,497,673
|$
|1,602,712
| FRESHWORKS INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| (in thousands)
| (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|18,296
|$
|(4,680
|)
|$
|16,725
|$
|(7,723
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,943
|6,604
|25,069
|19,245
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|9,221
|7,987
|26,754
|23,418
|Non-cash lease expense
|2,462
|2,392
|8,070
|7,015
|Stock-based compensation
|38,787
|48,529
|120,557
|149,473
|Discount amortization on marketable securities
|(91
|)
|(1,822
|)
|(1,335
|)
|(5,516
|)
|Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments
|-
|(1,837
|)
|-
|(1,837
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|9,824
|-
|7,183
|(459
|)
|Net foreign currency loss
|1,829
|-
|10,281
|-
|Other
|110
|247
|1,048
|717
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|157
|(3,954
|)
|14,734
|3,027
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|(9,610
|)
|(10,603
|)
|(30,900
|)
|(29,361
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|9,775
|7,316
|(494
|)
|(15,373
|)
|Accounts payable
|(8,694
|)
|2,317
|6,874
|5,597
|Accrued and other liabilities
|(5,183
|)
|5,403
|(10,932
|)
|13,216
|Deferred revenue
|4,092
|8,870
|13,548
|24,309
|Operating lease liabilities
|(2,217
|)
|(3,297
|)
|(8,569
|)
|(5,712
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|77,701
|63,472
|198,613
|180,036
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,835
|)
|(1,792
|)
|(11,777
|)
|(3,468
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|1
|54
|9
|94
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(2,120
|)
|(4,471
|)
|(6,970
|)
|(11,919
|)
|Sale of non-marketable equity investments
|-
|1,984
|-
|1,984
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(197,662
|)
|(143,786
|)
|(471,487
|)
|(490,992
|)
|Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities
|136,082
|193,555
|452,978
|553,234
|Business combination, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|(56,913
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(66,534
|)
|45,544
|(94,160
|)
|48,933
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan, net
|-
|-
|3,061
|3,307
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|12
|2
|74
|Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards
|(11,671
|)
|(14,954
|)
|(28,657
|)
|(45,414
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(27,212
|)
|(159,110
|)
|(234,623
|)
|(386,306
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(38,883
|)
|(174,052
|)
|(260,217
|)
|(428,339
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(312
|)
|-
|(8,695
|)
|-
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(28,028
|)
|(65,036
|)
|(164,459
|)
|(199,370
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|495,819
|486,071
|632,250
|620,405
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|467,791
|$
|421,035
|$
|467,791
|$
|421,035
| FRESHWORKS INC.
| RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
| (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
| (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Growth Rates
|Revenue
|GAAP revenue
|$
|245,428
|$
|215,118
| 14%
|Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations
|212
|Revenue adjusted for constant currency
|$
|245,640
|$
|215,118
| 14%
| FRESHWORKS INC.
| RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
| (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
| (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September
|Nine Months Ended September
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|209,435
|$
|182,163
|$
|604,661
|$
|522,094
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,502
|1,467
|4,756
|4,422
|Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|26
|25
|82
|82
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|1,674
|1,288
|4,966
|3,824
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|212,637
|$
|184,943
|$
|614,465
|$
|530,422
|GAAP gross margin
|85.3
|%
|84.7
|%
|85.0
|%
|84.7
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|86.6
|%
|86.0
|%
|86.4
|%
|86.1
|%
|Reconciliation of operating expenses:
|GAAP research and development
|$
|44,715
|$
|41,462
|$
|137,791
|$
|121,406
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(11,876
|)
|(8,958
|)
|(33,133
|)
|(26,789
|)
|Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|(105
|)
|(60
|)
|(322
|)
|(269
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|32,734
|$
|32,444
|$
|104,336
|$
|94,348
|GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue
|18.2
|%
|19.3
|%
|19.4
|%
|19.7
|%
|Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue
|13.3
|%
|15.1
|%
|14.7
|%
|15.3
|%
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|98,527
|$
|101,009
|$
|317,294
|$
|285,390
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(10,421
|)
|(11,796
|)
|(34,510
|)
|(37,024
|)
|Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|(379
|)
|(391
|)
|(1,171
|)
|(1,325
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(2,603
|)
|(2,128
|)
|(7,723
|)
|(6,614
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|85,124
|$
|86,694
|$
|273,890
|$
|240,427
|GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue
|40.1
|%
|47.0
|%
|44.6
|%
|46.3
|%
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue
|34.7
|%
|40.3
|%
|38.5
|%
|39.0
|%
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|38,188
|$
|47,149
|$
|116,539
|$
|141,422
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(14,988
|)
|(26,308
|)
|(48,158
|)
|(81,238
|)
|Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|(193
|)
|(214
|)
|(606
|)
|(915
|)
|Acquisition expense
|(1,380
|)
|-
|(1,573
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|21,627
|$
|20,627
|$
|66,202
|$
|59,269
|GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue
|15.6
|%
|21.9
|%
|16.4
|%
|23.0
|%
|Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue
|8.8
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.3
|%
|9.6
|%
|Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin:
|GAAP income (loss) from operations
|$
|28,223
|$
|(7,457
|)
|$
|26,223
|$
|(26,529
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|38,787
|48,529
|120,557
|149,473
|Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|703
|690
|2,181
|2,591
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|4,277
|3,416
|12,689
|10,438
|Restructuring charges
|(218
|)
|-
|6,814
|405
|Acquisition expense
|1,380
|-
|1,573
|-
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|73,152
|45,178
|170,037
|136,378
|GAAP operating margin
|11.5
|%
|(3.5) %
|3.7
|%
|(4.3) %
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|29.8
|%
|21.0
|%
|23.9
|%
|22.1
|%
|Reconciliation of net income (loss):
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|18,296
|$
|(4,680
|)
|$
|16,725
|$
|(7,723
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|38,787
|48,529
|120,557
|149,473
|Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|703
|690
|2,181
|2,591
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|4,277
|3,416
|12,689
|10,438
|Restructuring charges
|(218
|)
|-
|6,814
|405
|Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments
|-
|(1,837
|)
|-
|(1,837
|)
|Acquisition expense
|1,380
|-
|1,573
|-
|Income tax adjustments
|(4,343
|)
|658
|(23,746
|)
|1,850
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|58,882
|$
|46,776
|$
|136,793
|$
|155,197
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share - diluted:
|GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.14
|0.18
|0.44
|0.51
|Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|0.02
|0.01
|0.05
|0.03
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|0.02
|-
|Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Acquisition expense
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|Income tax adjustments
|(0.02
|)
|-
|(0.09
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.52
|Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.52
|Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net income per share - diluted
|266,396
|286,161
|274,495
|293,882
|Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (1)
|266,396
|288,269
|274,495
|297,661
|Computation of adjusted free cash flow:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|77,701
|$
|63,472
|$
|198,613
|$
|180,036
|Less:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,835
|)
|(1,792
|)
|(11,777
|)
|(3,468
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(2,120
|)
|(4,471
|)
|(6,970
|)
|(11,919
|)
|Add:
|Acquisition and restructuring costs paid
|1,150
|-
|7,517
|2,221
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|73,896
|$
|57,209
|$
|187,383
|$
|166,870
|Operating cash flow margin
|31.7
|%
|29.5
|%
|27.9
|%
|29.2
|%
|Adjusted free cash flow margin
|30.1
|%
|26.6
|%
|26.3
|%
|27.1
|%
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|(66,534
|)
|$
|45,544
|$
|(94,160
|)
|$
|48,933
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(38,883
|)
|$
|(174,052
|)
|$
|(260,217
|)
|$
|(428,339
|)
|(1)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is determined by giving effect to all potential common equivalents during the reporting period, unless including them yields an antidilutive result. The company considers its stock options and RSUs as potential common stock equivalents. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported GAAP net income, and potentially dilutive shares of 4.5 million and 2.2 million, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported a GAAP net loss, and potentially dilutive shares were excluded from the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share, as their effect was antidilutive. For those periods, potentially dilutive shares of 2.1 million and 3.8 million, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share.
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