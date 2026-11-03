Freshworks Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beats revenue and profitability expectations

Total revenues of $245.4 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth

GAAP Net Income of $18.3 million

Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $73.9 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth Achieved the 9th consecutive quarter of Rule of 40 demonstrating consistent growth and profitability SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (Nasdaq: FRSH), today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “Our upmarket strategy delivered another strong quarter,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO & President of Freshworks.“We delivered a 30% non-GAAP operating margin and grew adjusted free cash flow by 29%. Our momentum upmarket accelerated, with new multi-product EX deals increasing over 35% and partners participating in more than half of our new business. Customers want a unified platform and single data model for service operations, and they are increasingly choosing Freshworks.” Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $245.4 million, representing growth of 14% compared to total revenue of $215.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, and 14% adjusting for constant currency.



GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP income (loss) from operations was $28.2 million, representing an operating margin of 11.5%, compared to $(7.5) million, representing an operating margin of (3.5)%, in the third quarter of 2025.



Non-GAAP Income from Operations: Non-GAAP income from operations was $73.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 29.8%, compared to $45.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.0%, in the third quarter of 2025.



GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share: GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share was $0.07 based on 266.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.02) based on 286.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2025.



Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.22 based on 266.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.16 based on 288.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2025.



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $77.7 million, representing an operating cash flow margin of 31.7%, compared to $63.5 million, representing an operating cash flow margin of 29.5%, in the third quarter of 2025.



Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow was $73.9 million, representing an adjusted free cash flow margin of 30.1%, compared to $57.2 million, representing an adjusted free cash flow margin of 26.6%, in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $697.3 million as of September 30, 2026. All financial numbers for 2026 include the results of our FireHydrant business. A description of non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the section titled“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is detailed in the tables below. Third Quarter Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in ARR was 1,821, an increase of 25% year-over-year and 26% adjusting for constant currency.

Number of customers contributing more than $50,000 in ARR was 4,257, an increase of 18% year-over-year and 18% adjusting for constant currency.

Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 25,498, an increase of 5% year-over-year and 5% adjusting for constant currency.

Net dollar retention rate was 104%, compared to 104% in the second quarter of 2026 and 105% in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted for constant currency, net dollar retention rate was 105%, compared to 105% in the second quarter of 2026 and 104% in the third quarter of 2025.

Welcomed and onboarded many new customers to the Freshworks community including: Tata Technologies Limited, Texas Christian University, Unilabs (UK), and Jose Cuervo.

Added to the S&P Small Cap 600 Index.

Named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled IT Service Management Software 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US54115226, September 2026) for strengths in experience outcome features and growth expansion approach. Following the close of the third quarter, reached the milestone of over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, ahead of our previously-given estimate of year end. Financial Outlook We are providing estimates for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2026. We emphasize that these estimates are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled“Forward-Looking Statements” below. For the fourth quarter and full year 2026, we currently expect the following results:

($ in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter 2026 Full Year 2026 Revenue(1) $253.5 - $254.5 $965.0 - $966.0 Year-over-year growth ~ 14% ~ 15% Year-over-year growth (constant currency) 14% - 15% 14% - 15% Non-GAAP income from operations(1) $68.0 - $70.0 $238.0 - $240.0 Non-GAAP net income per share(2) ~ $0.21 ~ $0.71





(1) Revenue and non-GAAP income from operations are based on exchange rates as of October 30, 2026 for currencies other than USD. (2) Non-GAAP net income per share was estimated assuming 266.0 million and 272.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter and full year 2026, respectively.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled our fourth quarter and full year 2026 estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter 2026 and 2025 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call for investors on November 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the investor relations website at ir.freshworks.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Freshworks Investor Relations website and will be available for twelve months thereafter.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP net income, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. This press release and the accompanying tables also contain certain other metrics, including annual recurring revenue, net dollar retention rates, revenue growth rates, and related presentation thereof adjusted for constant currency.

We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q3 2025, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.17 USD and 1 GBP to 1.35 USD), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q3 2026, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.15 USD and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD).

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Investors, however, are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:



Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.



Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.



Amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.



Restructuring charges. We exclude restructuring charges, which primarily consists of employee severance and other employee termination benefits associated with the restructuring program initiated in November 2024 and May 2026, from our non-GAAP financial measures, because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.



Acquisition expenses. We exclude acquisition expenses, which primarily consist of legal fees and due diligence costs, from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.

Income tax effect and adjustments. Starting January 1, 2026, we utilize a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate to compute our non-GAAP income tax provision in order to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. Our non-GAAP tax rate reflects our estimated long-term effective tax rate based on our anticipated geographic earnings mix and statutory tax regimes. For fiscal year 2026, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 24%. The difference between our GAAP income tax provision and our non-GAAP income tax provision is presented as non-GAAP income tax reconciling adjustments. Prior to 2026, we excluded the income tax effect of the above adjustments, income tax effect associated with acquisitions and tax charges or benefits that are a result of a change in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and its related impacts, from our non-GAAP financial measures. We excluded these costs because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operating performance of our business.

We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software, plus acquisition costs and restructuring charges. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses. We define adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow margin is a useful indicator of how efficiently we convert revenue into adjusted free cash flow.

Operating Metrics

Number of Customers Contributing More Than $5,000, $50,000 and $100,000 in ARR. We define ARR as the sum total of subscription, software license, and maintenance revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions, and assuming that revenues are recognized ratably over the term of subscription and maintenance contracts and upon delivery for software licenses. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000, $50,000 and $100,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed ARR above the applicable threshold.

Net Dollar Retention Rate. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, renewals and expansion as a result of acquisitions during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.

We also adjust the above operating metrics, growth rates of customers contributing more than $5,000, $50,000 and $100,000 in ARR and related presentation thereof for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q3 2025, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.17 USD and 1 GBP to 1.34 USD), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q3 2026, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 EUR to 1.14 USD and 1 GBP to 1.33 USD).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the fourth quarter and full year 2026, our financial outlook, our ability to sustain profitability, and our expectations regarding impact of new product capabilities and our AI-powered software. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, including our financial outlook and macroeconomic uncertainties, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as,“future,”“believe,”“expectation,”“may,”“will,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“could,”“would,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth and profitability effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to uncertain global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation, as well as the other potential factors described under“Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other documents of Freshworks Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at ).

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks is the AI-powered, unified service operations platform that is fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and enables every employee to be more productive. We offer powerful governance and scale, without the operational drag of legacy platforms. Organizations including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to deliver quality employee and customer service and manage efficient technology operations. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and any associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

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FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue $ 245,428 $ 215,118 $ 711,438 $ 616,069 Cost of revenue(1) 35,993 32,955 106,777 93,975 Gross profit 209,435 182,163 604,661 522,094 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 44,715 41,462 137,791 121,406 Sales and marketing(1) 98,527 101,009 317,294 285,390 General and administrative(1) 38,188 47,149 116,539 141,422 Restructuring charges (218 ) - 6,814 405 Total operating expenses 181,212 189,620 578,438 548,623 Income (loss) from operations 28,223 (7,457 ) 26,223 (26,529 ) Interest and other income, net 4,324 7,405 9,954 32,921 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 32,547 (52 ) 36,177 6,392 Provision for income taxes 14,251 4,628 19,452 14,115 Net income (loss) 18,296 (4,680 ) 16,725 (7,723 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share Basic 261,943 286,161 272,332 293,882 Diluted 266,396 286,161 274,495 293,882 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.03 )

(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Cost of revenue $ 1,502 $ 1,467 $ 4,756 $ 4,422 Research and development 11,876 8,958 33,133 26,789 Sales and marketing 10,421 11,796 34,510 37,024 General and administrative 14,988 26,308 48,158 81,238 Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized $ 38,787 $ 48,529 $ 120,557 $ 149,473





FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 466,650 $ 569,774 Restricted cash 1,141 62,374 Marketable securities 229,542 211,597 Accounts receivable, net 137,412 150,817 Deferred contract acquisition costs 32,687 29,830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,383 72,774 Total current assets 925,815 1,097,166 Property and equipment, net 47,750 38,843 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,767 39,893 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 28,468 27,179 Goodwill 198,010 146,676 Intangible assets, net 88,197 76,986 Deferred tax assets, net 164,030 157,466 Other assets 15,636 18,503 Total assets $ 1,497,673 $ 1,602,712 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,612 $ 11,507 Accrued liabilities 99,384 101,202 Deferred revenue 404,420 385,320 Total current liabilities 522,416 498,029 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 23,045 33,282 Other liabilities 37,811 38,751 Total liabilities 583,272 570,062 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,451,282 4,586,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,455 ) (1,591 ) Accumulated deficit (3,535,429 ) (3,552,154 ) Total stockholders' equity 914,401 1,032,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,497,673 $ 1,602,712





FRESHWORKS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 18,296 $ (4,680 ) $ 16,725 $ (7,723 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,943 6,604 25,069 19,245 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 9,221 7,987 26,754 23,418 Non-cash lease expense 2,462 2,392 8,070 7,015 Stock-based compensation 38,787 48,529 120,557 149,473 Discount amortization on marketable securities (91 ) (1,822 ) (1,335 ) (5,516 ) Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments - (1,837 ) - (1,837 ) Deferred income taxes 9,824 - 7,183 (459 ) Net foreign currency loss 1,829 - 10,281 - Other 110 247 1,048 717 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 157 (3,954 ) 14,734 3,027 Deferred contract acquisition costs (9,610 ) (10,603 ) (30,900 ) (29,361 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,775 7,316 (494 ) (15,373 ) Accounts payable (8,694 ) 2,317 6,874 5,597 Accrued and other liabilities (5,183 ) 5,403 (10,932 ) 13,216 Deferred revenue 4,092 8,870 13,548 24,309 Operating lease liabilities (2,217 ) (3,297 ) (8,569 ) (5,712 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 77,701 63,472 198,613 180,036 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,835 ) (1,792 ) (11,777 ) (3,468 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 54 9 94 Capitalized internal-use software (2,120 ) (4,471 ) (6,970 ) (11,919 ) Sale of non-marketable equity investments - 1,984 - 1,984 Purchases of marketable securities (197,662 ) (143,786 ) (471,487 ) (490,992 ) Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 136,082 193,555 452,978 553,234 Business combination, net of cash acquired - - (56,913 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (66,534 ) 45,544 (94,160 ) 48,933 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan, net - - 3,061 3,307 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 12 2 74 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards (11,671 ) (14,954 ) (28,657 ) (45,414 ) Repurchase of common stock (27,212 ) (159,110 ) (234,623 ) (386,306 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,883 ) (174,052 ) (260,217 ) (428,339 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (312 ) - (8,695 ) - Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28,028 ) (65,036 ) (164,459 ) (199,370 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 495,819 486,071 632,250 620,405 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 467,791 $ 421,035 $ 467,791 $ 421,035





FRESHWORKS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Growth Rates Revenue GAAP revenue $ 245,428 $ 215,118 14%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 212 Revenue adjusted for constant currency $ 245,640 $ 215,118 14%







FRESHWORKS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin: GAAP gross profit $ 209,435 $ 182,163 $ 604,661 $ 522,094 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,502 1,467 4,756 4,422 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 26 25 82 82 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,674 1,288 4,966 3,824 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 212,637 $ 184,943 $ 614,465 $ 530,422 GAAP gross margin 85.3 % 84.7 % 85.0 % 84.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 86.6 % 86.0 % 86.4 % 86.1 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 44,715 $ 41,462 $ 137,791 $ 121,406 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (11,876 ) (8,958 ) (33,133 ) (26,789 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (105 ) (60 ) (322 ) (269 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 32,734 $ 32,444 $ 104,336 $ 94,348 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 18.2 % 19.3 % 19.4 % 19.7 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 13.3 % 15.1 % 14.7 % 15.3 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 98,527 $ 101,009 $ 317,294 $ 285,390 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (10,421 ) (11,796 ) (34,510 ) (37,024 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (379 ) (391 ) (1,171 ) (1,325 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2,603 ) (2,128 ) (7,723 ) (6,614 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 85,124 $ 86,694 $ 273,890 $ 240,427 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 40.1 % 47.0 % 44.6 % 46.3 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 34.7 % 40.3 % 38.5 % 39.0 % GAAP general and administrative $ 38,188 $ 47,149 $ 116,539 $ 141,422 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (14,988 ) (26,308 ) (48,158 ) (81,238 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (193 ) (214 ) (606 ) (915 ) Acquisition expense (1,380 ) - (1,573 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 21,627 $ 20,627 $ 66,202 $ 59,269 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 15.6 % 21.9 % 16.4 % 23.0 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 8.8 % 9.6 % 9.3 % 9.6 % Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 28,223 $ (7,457 ) $ 26,223 $ (26,529 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 38,787 48,529 120,557 149,473 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 703 690 2,181 2,591 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,277 3,416 12,689 10,438 Restructuring charges (218 ) - 6,814 405 Acquisition expense 1,380 - 1,573 - Non-GAAP income from operations 73,152 45,178 170,037 136,378 GAAP operating margin 11.5 % (3.5) % 3.7 % (4.3) % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.8 % 21.0 % 23.9 % 22.1 % Reconciliation of net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss) $ 18,296 $ (4,680 ) $ 16,725 $ (7,723 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 38,787 48,529 120,557 149,473 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 703 690 2,181 2,591 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,277 3,416 12,689 10,438 Restructuring charges (218 ) - 6,814 405 Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments - (1,837 ) - (1,837 ) Acquisition expense 1,380 - 1,573 - Income tax adjustments (4,343 ) 658 (23,746 ) 1,850 Non-GAAP net income $ 58,882 $ 46,776 $ 136,793 $ 155,197 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share - diluted: GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.03 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 0.14 0.18 0.44 0.51 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions - - 0.01 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.03 Restructuring charges - - 0.02 - Gain on sale of non-marketable equity investments - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Acquisition expense 0.01 - 0.01 0.01 Income tax adjustments (0.02 ) - (0.09 ) - Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net income per share - diluted 266,396 286,161 274,495 293,882 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (1) 266,396 288,269 274,495 297,661 Computation of adjusted free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 77,701 $ 63,472 $ 198,613 $ 180,036 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (2,835 ) (1,792 ) (11,777 ) (3,468 ) Capitalized internal-use software (2,120 ) (4,471 ) (6,970 ) (11,919 ) Add: Acquisition and restructuring costs paid 1,150 - 7,517 2,221 Adjusted free cash flow $ 73,896 $ 57,209 $ 187,383 $ 166,870 Operating cash flow margin 31.7 % 29.5 % 27.9 % 29.2 % Adjusted free cash flow margin 30.1 % 26.6 % 26.3 % 27.1 % Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (66,534 ) $ 45,544 $ (94,160 ) $ 48,933 Net cash used in financing activities $ (38,883 ) $ (174,052 ) $ (260,217 ) $ (428,339 )





(1) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is determined by giving effect to all potential common equivalents during the reporting period, unless including them yields an antidilutive result. The company considers its stock options and RSUs as potential common stock equivalents. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported GAAP net income, and potentially dilutive shares of 4.5 million and 2.2 million, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported a GAAP net loss, and potentially dilutive shares were excluded from the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share, as their effect was antidilutive. For those periods, potentially dilutive shares of 2.1 million and 3.8 million, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share.