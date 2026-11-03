HP Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings On November 24, 2026 And To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

The webcast will be available at

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

HP is also announcing their attendance at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 – Scottsdale, AZ

With Ketan Patel, President of Personal Systems, including a fireside chat at 12:15pm PT / 3:15pm ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at .

Wells Fargo 10 th Annual TMT Summit

Monday, December 7, 2026 – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Barclays 24 th Annual Global Technology Conference

Thursday, December 10, 2026 – San Francisco, CA

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: .