Par Pacific Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|3,052,435
|$
|2,012,936
|$
|7,845,054
|$
|5,651,410
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation)
|2,337,149
|1,453,697
|6,011,842
|4,606,536
|Operating expense (excluding depreciation)
|166,110
|140,029
|465,750
|432,863
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,018
|36,284
|109,932
|107,582
|General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation)
|26,651
|24,242
|79,573
|72,133
|Equity (earnings) losses from refining and logistics investments
|7,552
|(6,353
|)
|(5,745
|)
|(21,172
|)
|Acquisition and integration costs
|-
|1,973
|64
|1,973
|Par West redevelopment and other costs
|3,377
|4,525
|10,038
|13,197
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|438
|23
|1,585
|(1,202
|)
|Total operating expenses
|2,580,295
|1,654,420
|6,673,039
|5,211,910
|Operating income
|472,140
|358,516
|1,172,015
|439,500
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense and financing costs, net
|(6,967
|)
|(21,272
|)
|(37,169
|)
|(65,226
|)
|Debt extinguishment and commitment costs
|128
|-
|(11,395
|)
|(25
|)
|Other expense, net
|(158
|)
|(109
|)
|(343
|)
|(643
|)
|Equity earnings (losses) from Laramie Energy, LLC
|(239
|)
|8,202
|7,274
|10,784
|Total other expense, net
|(7,236
|)
|(13,179
|)
|(41,633
|)
|(55,110
|)
|Income before income taxes
|464,904
|345,337
|1,130,382
|384,390
|Income tax expense
|(109,960
|)
|(82,706
|)
|(266,346
|)
|(92,699
|)
|Net income
|354,944
|262,631
|864,036
|291,691
|Less:
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|1,634
|-
|(5,855
|)
|-
|Net income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders
|$
|353,310
|$
|262,631
|$
|869,891
|$
|291,691
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic
|48,565
|49,633
|48,496
|51,237
|Diluted
|49,669
|50,897
|49,587
|51,883
|Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders per share
|Basic
|$
|7.27
|$
|5.29
|$
|17.94
|$
|5.69
|Diluted
|$
|7.11
|$
|5.16
|$
|17.54
|$
|5.62
| Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Balance Sheet Data
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|731,060
|$
|164,113
|Working capital (1)
|491,208
|510,772
|ABL Credit Facility
|-
|175,000
|Term debt (2)
|505,432
|639,830
|Total debt, including current portion
|496,158
|802,870
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,330,176
|1,511,540
| ______________________________________
|(1)
|Working capital is calculated as (i) total current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents less (ii) total current liabilities excluding current portion of long-term debt. Total current assets include inventories stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value.
|(2)
|Term debt includes the Senior Notes, Term Loan Credit Agreement, and other long-term debt.
Operating Statistics
The following table summarizes key operational data. For comparative purposes, previously reported 2026 interim periods have been recast to align with our current segment presentation:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total Refining Segment
|Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd)
|174.2
|197.7
|179.8
|186.9
|Refined product sales volume (Mbpd)
|209.2
|208.6
|199.8
|199.3
|Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1)
|$
|46.95
|$
|24.76
|$
|33.10
|$
|15.41
|SRE impact
|13.85
|11.14
|4.52
|3.97
|Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact
|33.10
|13.62
|28.58
|11.44
|Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|8.32
|6.13
|7.56
|6.88
|D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|1.64
|1.46
|1.55
|1.53
|Hawaii Refinery
|Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd)
|56.6
|81.7
|73.0
|83.1
|Yield (% of total throughput)
|Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
|25.1
|%
|30.2
|%
|27.3
|%
|27.7
|%
|Distillates
|33.7
|%
|39.2
|%
|34.5
|%
|38.2
|%
|Fuel oils
|36.9
|%
|27.5
|%
|33.4
|%
|29.6
|%
|Other products
|(2.0) %
|(0.1) %
|1.1
|%
|1.5
|%
|Total yield
|93.7
|%
|96.8
|%
|96.3
|%
|97.0
|%
|Refined product sales volume (Mbpd)
|86.4
|87.9
|87.3
|88.3
|Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1)
|$
|20.69
|$
|11.40
|$
|29.89
|$
|10.18
|SRE impact
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact
|20.69
|11.40
|29.89
|10.18
|Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|8.45
|4.66
|6.02
|4.53
|D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|0.85
|0.28
|0.42
|0.25
|Montana Refinery
|Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd)
|58.4
|58.3
|56.0
|51.5
|Yield (% of total throughput)
|Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
|46.6
|%
|51.1
|%
|46.9
|%
|47.5
|%
|Distillates
|34.1
|%
|32.4
|%
|35.2
|%
|31.9
|%
|Asphalt
|14.0
|%
|8.1
|%
|10.5
|%
|10.8
|%
|Other products
|2.8
|%
|4.2
|%
|3.1
|%
|3.9
|%
|Total yield
|97.5
|%
|95.8
|%
|95.7
|%
|94.1
|%
|Refined product sales volume (Mbpd)
|60.5
|54.9
|55.9
|52.6
|Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1)
|$
|75.92
|$
|27.41
|$
|40.68
|$
|18.50
|SRE impact
|31.12
|10.75
|10.94
|4.10
|Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact
|44.80
|16.66
|29.74
|14.40
|Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|10.41
|8.76
|9.87
|10.89
|D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|2.32
|2.43
|2.51
|2.51
|Washington Refinery
|Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd)
|40.4
|38.6
|34.9
|39.3
|Yield (% of total throughput)
|Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
|23.3
|%
|22.1
|%
|23.8
|%
|23.2
|%
|Distillates
|34.2
|%
|34.4
|%
|34.1
|%
|35.2
|%
|Asphalt
|19.9
|%
|21.4
|%
|19.5
|%
|18.6
|%
|Other products
|19.2
|%
|18.9
|%
|19.3
|%
|19.5
|%
|Total yield
|96.6
|%
|96.8
|%
|96.7
|%
|96.5
|%
|Refined product sales volume (Mbpd)
|40.3
|43.9
|37.1
|42.1
|Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1)
|$
|35.95
|$
|32.46
|$
|23.79
|$
|15.39
|SRE impact
|8.66
|20.96
|3.38
|6.94
|Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact
|27.29
|11.50
|20.41
|8.45
|Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|4.68
|4.31
|5.12
|4.07
|D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|1.47
|1.94
|1.79
|1.95
|Wyoming Refinery
|Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd)
|18.8
|19.1
|15.9
|13.0
|Yield (% of total throughput)
|Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
|43.4
|%
|44.7
|%
|45.8
|%
|45.4
|%
|Distillates
|47.4
|%
|46.4
|%
|45.5
|%
|46.6
|%
|Fuel oils
|4.8
|%
|4.2
|%
|3.7
|%
|3.6
|%
|Other products
|1.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|2.2
|%
|2.3
|%
|Total yield
|97.5
|%
|97.4
|%
|97.2
|%
|97.9
|%
|Refined product sales volume (Mbpd)
|22.0
|21.9
|19.5
|16.3
|Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1)
|$
|64.98
|$
|58.22
|$
|44.20
|$
|38.42
|SRE impact
|13.07
|40.12
|5.21
|19.86
|Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact
|51.91
|18.10
|38.99
|18.56
|Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|9.27
|8.11
|11.81
|14.52
|D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl)
|2.27
|2.61
|2.80
|4.51
|Renewables Segment
|Renewable feedstocks throughput (Mgpd)
|77.7
|-
|43.9
|-
|Renewable product sales volume (Mgpd)
|71.9
|-
|25.4
|-
|Adjusted Gross Margin per gal ($/sales gal) (2)
|$
|1.19
|$
|-
|$
|0.16
|$
|-
|Production costs per gal ($/sales gal)
|0.42
|-
|1.06
|-
|D&A per gal ($/sales gal)
|0.45
|-
|0.79
|-
|Production costs per gal ($/throughput gal)
|0.38
|-
|0.61
|-
|Market Indices (average $ per barrel)
|Hawaii Index
|$
|38.31
|$
|10.27
|$
|38.52
|$
|9.00
|Montana Index
|40.30
|17.99
|23.77
|15.16
|Washington Index
|30.68
|16.66
|19.80
|12.11
|Wyoming Index
|49.83
|19.87
|32.73
|20.53
|Combined Index
|38.45
|14.72
|30.27
|11.98
|Market Cracks (average $ per barrel)
|Singapore 3.1.2 Product Crack
|$
|51.69
|$
|16.34
|$
|45.95
|$
|14.35
|Montana 6.3.2.1 Product Crack
|53.38
|30.37
|35.17
|25.51
|Washington 3.1.1.1 Product Crack
|41.45
|26.14
|30.68
|20.82
|Wyoming 2.1.1 Product Crack
|54.40
|22.22
|37.92
|22.22
|Crude Oil Prices (average $ per barrel)
|Brent
|$
|91.29
|$
|68.17
|$
|88.83
|$
|69.93
|WTI
|85.68
|64.97
|83.73
|66.67
|ANS (-) Brent
|1.55
|3.13
|5.84
|3.00
|Bakken Guernsey (-) WTI
|2.16
|(1.51
|)
|2.14
|(1.44
|)
|Bakken Williston (-) WTI
|1.81
|(2.25
|)
|1.64
|(2.51
|)
|WCS Hardisty (-) WTI
|(16.33
|)
|(11.42
|)
|(14.75
|)
|(11.09
|)
|MSW (-) WTI
|0.74
|(3.23
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(3.36
|)
|Syncrude (-) WTI
|9.93
|0.40
|6.53
|0.21
|Brent M1-M3
|5.05
|1.24
|5.24
|1.29
|Retail Segment
|Retail sales volumes (thousands of gallons)
|33,581
|31,755
|92,354
|92,034
| _______________________________________
|(1)
|We calculate Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel by dividing Adjusted Gross Margin by total refining throughput. Adjusted Gross Margin for our Washington refinery is determined under the last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory costing method. Adjusted Gross Margin for our other refineries is determined under the first-in, first-out (“FIFO”) inventory costing method. Total Refining Segment Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel is presented net of intercompany profit in inventory of $(0.58) per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and $(0.24) per barrel and $(0.12) per barrel for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, which represents margin on intercompany sales where the inventory remains on our condensed consolidated balance sheet at period end. Intercompany profit in inventory per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was immaterial. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel includes the SRE impact related to the 2025 compliance year. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel includes the SRE impact related to the 2019 through 2024 compliance years.
|(2)
|Adjusted Gross Margin for our Renewables segment is determined under the FIFO inventory costing method. Total Renewables segment Adjusted Gross Margin per gallon is presented net of intercompany profit in inventory of $0.14 and $(0.48) per gallon for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. The Renewable Fuels Facility began commercial operations in April 2026.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures
Management uses certain financial measures and forecasts to evaluate our operating performance and allocate resources that are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) is the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), who uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and forecasts to allocate resources and evaluate our operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies since each company may define these terms differently.
We believe Adjusted Gross Margin (as defined below) provides useful information to investors because it eliminates the gross impact of volatile commodity prices and adjusts for certain non-cash items and timing differences created by our inventory financing agreements and lower of cost and net realizable value adjustments to demonstrate the earnings potential of the business before other fixed and variable costs, which are reported separately in Operating expense (excluding depreciation) and Depreciation and amortization. Operating expense includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology, and legal costs that are not directly attributable to specific operating segments. The criteria used to determine the allocation of these expenses generally reflect the time and resources required to provide the applicable service to other internal stakeholders. Remaining expenses are included in the reconciliation of reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated pre-tax income (loss) as unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses.
Management, including the CODM, uses Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel to evaluate operating performance and compare profitability to other companies in the industry and to industry benchmarks. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), and Adjusted EBITDA by segment (as defined below) are useful supplemental financial measures that allow management and investors to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis, the ability of our assets to generate cash to pay interest on our indebtedness, and our operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.
Beginning with the financial results reported for the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders excludes the portion of non-GAAP adjustments associated with the noncontrolling interest in our joint venture established on October 21, 2025. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA by segment also exclude other operating gains and losses (which primarily includes the impacts of the non-cash remeasurement of our environmental liabilities). This modification improves comparability between periods by excluding non-cash gains and losses that do not reflect ongoing underlying business operations.
Beginning with the financial results reported for the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted EBITDA includes the Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests associated with our joint venture established on October 21, 2025.
Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Operating income (loss) excluding:
|.
|operating expense (excluding depreciation);
|.
|depreciation and amortization (“D&A”);
|.
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and D&A expense from refining and logistics investments;
|.
|impairment expense;
|.
|other operating loss (gain), net (which includes the impacts of the noncash remeasurement of our environmental liabilities);
|.
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments;
|.
|inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, hedge losses (gains) associated with our Washington ending inventory and intermediation obligation, purchase price allocation adjustments, and LIFO layer increment and decrement impacts associated with our Washington inventory);
|.
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our RINs and Washington CCA and Clean Fuel Standard); and
|.
|unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives.
The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, operating income (loss), on a historical basis, for selected segments, for the periods indicated (in thousands). For comparative purposes, previously reported 2026 interim periods have been recast to align with our current segment presentation. In 2025, an immaterial amount of Renewables costs was included in the Refining segment. As such, the 2025 comparative periods were not recast.
|Three months ended September 30, 2026
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Renewables
|Operating Income
|$
|454,449
|$
|23,660
|$
|15,963
|$
|8,657
|Operating expense (excluding depreciation)
|134,439
|5,166
|23,759
|2,746
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|26,301
|6,175
|2,642
|3,008
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|684
|947
|-
|-
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(14,909
|)
|-
|-
|(7,320
|)
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|51,444
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized loss on derivatives
|91,591
|-
|-
|748
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|7,898
|-
|-
|-
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|528
|(90
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted Gross Margin (1)
|$
|752,425
|$
|35,858
|$
|42,364
|$
|7,839
|Three months ended September 30, 2025
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Operating Income
|$
|340,769
|$
|30,187
|$
|19,093
|Operating expense (excluding depreciation)
|112,781
|5,684
|21,564
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|26,596
|6,093
|2,801
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|1,078
|1,032
|-
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(20,366
|)
|-
|-
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|(6,362
|)
|-
|-
|Unrealized gain on derivatives
|(3,645
|)
|-
|-
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|(526
|)
|-
|-
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|(10
|)
|(1
|)
|34
|Adjusted Gross Margin (1)
|$
|450,315
|$
|42,995
|$
|43,492
|Nine months ended September 30, 2026
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Renewables
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|1,169,472
|$
|70,699
|$
|43,521
|$
|(20,134
|)
|Operating expense (excluding depreciation)
|374,199
|16,320
|67,873
|7,358
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|75,937
|18,117
|7,836
|5,445
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|2,295
|3,199
|-
|-
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(126,977
|)
|-
|-
|7,818
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|(19,307
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized loss on derivatives
|140,309
|-
|-
|651
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|7,303
|-
|-
|-
|Other operating loss, net
|1,398
|35
|-
|-
|Adjusted Gross Margin (1)
|$
|1,624,629
|$
|108,370
|$
|119,230
|$
|1,138
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Operating Income
|$
|397,368
|$
|75,817
|$
|55,847
|Operating expense (excluding depreciation)
|354,998
|14,846
|63,019
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|77,912
|19,442
|7,973
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|3,434
|2,749
|-
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(3,523
|)
|-
|-
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|(48
|)
|-
|-
|Unrealized gain on derivatives
|(41,902
|)
|-
|-
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|(1,997
|)
|-
|-
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|181
|(1,418
|)
|35
|Adjusted Gross Margin (1)
|$
|786,423
|$
|111,436
|$
|126,874
| ________________________________________
|(1)
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, there was no impairment expense in Operating income.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Par Pacific Stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders excluding:
|.
|inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, hedge losses (gains) associated with our Washington ending inventory and intermediation obligation, purchase price allocation adjustments, and LIFO layer increment and decrement impacts associated with our Washington inventory);
|.
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our RINs and Washington CCA and Clean Fuel Standard);
|.
|unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives;
|.
|acquisition and integration costs;
|.
|redevelopment and other costs related to Par West;
|.
|debt extinguishment and commitment costs;
|.
|increase in (release of) tax valuation allowance and other deferred tax items;
|.
|changes in the value of contingent consideration and common stock warrants;
|.
|severance costs and other non-operating expense (income);
|.
|impairment expense;
|.
|impairment expense associated with our investment in Laramie Energy;
|.
|Par's share of equity (earnings) losses from Laramie Energy, LLC, excluding cash distributions;
|.
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments;
|.
|other operating (gain) loss, net (which includes the impacts of the noncash remeasurement of our environmental liabilities); and
|.
|noncontrolling interest impact of non-GAAP adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders plus Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests excluding:
|.
|D&A;
|.
|interest expense and financing costs, net, excluding unrealized interest rate derivative loss (gain);
|.
|cash distributions from Laramie Energy, LLC to Par;
|.
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and D&A expense from refining and logistics investments; and
|.
|income tax expense (benefit) excluding the increase in (release of) tax valuation allowance.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, Net income (loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders, on a historical basis for the periods indicated (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders
|$
|353,310
|$
|262,631
|$
|869,891
|$
|291,691
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(22,229
|)
|(20,366
|)
|(119,159
|)
|(3,523
|)
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|51,444
|(6,362
|)
|(19,307
|)
|(48
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives
|91,042
|(3,840
|)
|139,029
|(41,363
|)
|Acquisition and integration costs
|-
|1,973
|64
|1,973
|Par West redevelopment and other costs
|3,377
|4,525
|10,038
|13,197
|Debt extinguishment and commitment costs
|(128
|)
|-
|11,395
|25
|Changes in valuation allowance and other deferred tax items (1)
|44,657
|72,688
|177,625
|81,267
|Severance costs and other non-operating expense (2)
|79
|58
|145
|1,336
|Equity (earnings) losses from Laramie Energy, LLC, excluding cash distributions
|239
|(8,202
|)
|(7,274
|)
|(10,784
|)
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|7,898
|(526
|)
|7,303
|(1,997
|)
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|438
|23
|1,585
|(1,202
|)
|Noncontrolling interest impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|1,368
|-
|(2,107
|)
|-
|Adjusted Net Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders (3)
|531,495
|302,602
|1,069,228
|330,572
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)
|266
|-
|(3,748
|)
|-
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|39,018
|36,284
|109,932
|107,582
|Interest expense and financing costs, net, excluding unrealized interest rate derivative loss (gain)
|8,264
|21,467
|39,100
|64,687
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|1,631
|2,110
|5,494
|6,183
|Income tax expense
|65,303
|10,018
|88,721
|11,432
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|$
|645,977
|$
|372,481
|$
|1,308,727
|$
|520,456
| ___________________________________
|(1)
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 deferred tax expense (based on the actual year-to-date effective tax rate) was $44.7 million and $177.6 million, respectively, driven by the full utilization of our remaining federal net operating loss during the period. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, we recognized a non-cash deferred tax expense of $72.7 million and $81.3 million, respectively, related to deferred state and federal tax liabilities.
|(2)
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we incurred $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards modifications.
|(3)
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, there was no change in value of contingent consideration, change in value of common stock warrants, impairment expense, impairments associated with our investment in Laramie Energy, cash distributions from Laramie Energy, or our share of Laramie Energy's asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference. Please read the Non-GAAP Performance Measures discussion above for information regarding changes to the components of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA made during the reporting periods.
|(4)
| Represents the amount necessary to reconcile Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders to consolidated adjusted net income (loss) used in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. The amount equals net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest minus the noncontrolling interest impact of non-GAAP adjustments.
The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders per share (in thousands, except per share amounts):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted Net Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders
|$
|531,495
|$
|302,602
|$
|1,069,228
|$
|330,572
|Numerator for diluted income per common share
|$
|531,495
|$
|302,602
|$
|1,069,228
|$
|330,572
|Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
|48,565
|49,633
|48,496
|51,237
|Add dilutive effects of common stock equivalents
|1,104
|1,264
|1,091
|646
|Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|49,669
|50,897
|49,587
|51,883
|Basic Adjusted Net Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders per common share
|$
|10.94
|$
|6.10
|$
|22.05
|$
|6.45
|Diluted Adjusted Net Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders per common share
|$
|10.70
|$
|5.95
|$
|21.56
|$
|6.37
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Adjusted EBITDA by segment is defined as Operating income (loss) excluding:
|.
|D&A;
|.
|inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, hedge losses (gains) associated with our Washington ending inventory and intermediation obligation, purchase price allocation adjustments, and LIFO layer increment and decrement impacts associated with our Washington inventory);
|.
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our RINs and Washington CCA and Clean Fuel Standard);
|.
|unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives;
|.
|acquisition and integration costs;
|.
|redevelopment and other costs related to Par West;
|.
|severance costs and other non-operating expense (income);
|.
|other operating loss (gain), net (which includes the impacts of the non-cash remeasurement of our environmental liabilities);
|.
|impairment expense;
|.
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and D&A expense from refining and logistics investments; and
|.
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments.
Adjusted EBITDA by segment also includes Gain on curtailment of pension obligation and Other income (loss), net, which are presented below operating income (loss) on our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by segment to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, operating income (loss) by segment, on a historical basis, for selected segments, for the periods indicated (in thousands). For comparative purposes, previously reported 2026 interim periods have been recast to align with our current segment presentation. In 2025, an immaterial amount of Renewables costs was included in the Refining segment. As such, the 2025 comparative periods were not recast.
|Three months ended September 30, 2026
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Renewables
|Corporate and Other
|Operating income (loss) by segment
|$
|454,449
|$
|23,660
|$
|15,963
|$
|8,657
|$
|(30,589
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|26,301
|6,175
|2,642
|3,008
|892
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(14,909
|)
|-
|-
|(7,320
|)
|-
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|51,444
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized loss on commodity derivatives
|91,591
|-
|-
|748
|-
|Acquisition and integration costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Par West redevelopment and other costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,377
|Severance costs and other non-operating expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|79
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|7,898
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|528
|(90
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|684
|947
|-
|-
|-
|Other expense, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(158
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|617,986
|$
|30,692
|$
|18,605
|$
|5,093
|$
|(26,399
|)
|Three months ended September 30, 2025
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Corporate and Other
|Operating income (loss) by segment
|$
|340,769
|$
|30,187
|$
|19,093
|$
|(31,533
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|26,596
|6,093
|2,801
|794
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(20,366
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|(6,362
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized gain on derivatives
|(3,645
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition and integration costs
|-
|-
|-
|1,973
|Par West redevelopment and other costs
|-
|-
|-
|4,525
|Severance costs and other non-operating expense
|58
|-
|-
|-
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|(526
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|(10
|)
|(1
|)
|34
|-
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|1,078
|1,032
|-
|-
|Other expense, net
|-
|-
|-
|(109
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|337,592
|$
|37,311
|$
|21,928
|$
|(24,350
|)
|Nine months ended September 30, 2026
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Renewables
|Corporate and Other
|Operating income (loss) by segment
|$
|1,169,472
|$
|70,699
|$
|43,521
|$
|(20,134
|)
|$
|(91,543
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|75,937
|18,117
|7,836
|5,445
|2,597
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(126,977
|)
|-
|-
|7,818
|-
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|(19,307
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized loss on derivatives
|140,309
|-
|-
|651
|-
|Acquisition and integration costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|64
|Par West redevelopment and other costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10,038
|Severance costs and other non-operating expense
|-
|13
|53
|-
|79
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|7,303
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other operating loss, net
|1,398
|35
|-
|-
|152
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|2,295
|3,199
|-
|-
|-
|Other expense, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(343
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|1,250,430
|$
|92,063
|$
|51,410
|$
|(6,220
|)
|$
|(78,956
|)
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|Refining
|Logistics
|Retail
|Corporate and Other
|Operating income (loss) by segment
|$
|397,368
|$
|75,817
|$
|55,847
|$
|(89,532
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|77,912
|19,442
|7,973
|2,255
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|(3,523
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments
|(48
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized gain on derivatives
|(41,902
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition and integration costs
|-
|-
|-
|1,973
|Par West redevelopment and other costs
|-
|-
|-
|13,197
|Severance costs and other non-operating expense
|259
|193
|44
|840
|Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments
|(1,997
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Other operating loss (gain), net
|181
|(1,418
|)
|35
|-
|Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments
|3,434
|2,749
|-
|-
|Other expense, net
|-
|-
|-
|(643
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|431,684
|$
|96,783
|$
|63,899
|$
|(71,910
|)
| ________________________________________
|(1)
| For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, there was no change in value of contingent consideration, change in value of common stock warrants, impairment expense, impairments associated with our investment in Laramie Energy, or our share of Laramie Energy's asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference.
Laramie Energy Adjusted EBITDAX
Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) excluding commodity derivative (income) loss, gain (loss) on settled derivative instruments, interest expense (income) and loan fees, gain on extinguishment of debt, non-cash preferred dividend, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion, bonus accrual, equity-based compensation expense, phantom units, expired acreage (non-cash), and other non-operating expenses. We believe Adjusted EBITDAX is a useful supplemental financial measure to evaluate the economic and operational performance of exploration and production companies such as Laramie Energy.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Laramie Energy's Adjusted EBITDAX to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss) for the periods indicated (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,893
|)
|$
|14,323
|$
|6,329
|$
|13,784
|Commodity derivative (income) loss
|3,695
|(17,740
|)
|(17,625
|)
|(11,239
|)
|Gain on settled derivative instruments
|7,431
|7,431
|23,898
|5,976
|Interest expense and loan fees
|4,736
|4,906
|14,069
|14,229
|Gain on contingency
|-
|-
|-
|(294
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
|7,236
|7,551
|27,591
|23,521
|Phantom units
|-
|3,024
|2,070
|(246
|)
|Expired acreage (non-cash)
|1
|256
|656
|484
|Other non-operating expenses
|(10
|)
|37
|16
|37
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (1)
|$
|19,196
|$
|19,788
|$
|57,004
|$
|46,252
| ________________________________________
|(1)
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, there was no gain on extinguishment of debt, non-cash preferred dividend, bonus accrual, or equity-based compensation expense.
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