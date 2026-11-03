Fuel Tech Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results Outlines Framework For Sustainable Growth And Value Creation

“Higher third quarter sales and continued backlog growth reflect the demand for our services and our progress in converting promising opportunities into new awards,” said Ramesh Nuggihalli, President and Chief Executive Officer.“This momentum underscores the relevance of our technology portfolio to customers' evolving environmental and operational priorities and improves our visibility into future performance. Our strong financial position provides the resources and flexibility to drive long-term our growth.”

He continued,“Since joining Fuel Tech in August, I have developed a strong appreciation for the quality of our people, the breadth and value of our technology portfolio, our global reach and the attractive markets we serve. Our focus now is to convert these strengths into sustainable, above-market growth. We intend to pursue organic growth initiatives by deepening Fuel Tech's presence in our core markets and pursuing burgeoning power infrastructure opportunities that support data center and AI infrastructure construction, as well as water and wastewater treatment. We are also focused on select M&A through a holistic, bottom-up strategy which identifies opportunities that strengthen our product portfolio and expand our channel presence.

“This is an active and ongoing process that will take time to fully implement, but the direction is clear. We are aligning our resources behind the opportunities where Fuel Tech can create the greatest value while establishing the strategic priorities and operating disciplines needed to drive more consistent financial performance and sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2026 (“Q3 2026”) Results Overview

All comparisons are to the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated .

Consolidated revenues for Q3 2026 rose 16% to $8.7 million from $7.5 million, driven by a 38% increase in revenues at the Company's Air Pollution Control (“APC”) segment attributable to a significantly higher backlog during 2026 and progress on existing contracts. FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose by 3%.

Consolidated gross margin for Q3 2026 declined to 45% of revenues from 49% of revenues. APC gross margin declined to 40% from 47% due to changes in project and product mix. FUEL CHEM gross margin was 49% compared to 50%.

SG&A expenses for Q3 2026 were $3.7 million, or 42% of revenues, compared to $3.2 million, or 43% of revenues, reflecting higher employee related costs and professional fees, including a non-recurring expense of approximately $175,000 related to the CEO transition.

Interest income for Q3 2026 was $247,000 compared to $311,000.

Net loss in Q3 2026 was $(267,000), or $(0.01) per share, compared to net income of $303,000, or $0.01 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(249,000) in Q3 2026 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $228,000.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at September 30, 2026 was $16.6 million compared to $14.3 million at June 30, 2026 and $7.0 million at December 31, 2025. Backlog at September 30, 2026 did not include the recently awarded APC contracts valued at $3.3 million.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $6.8 million, short-term investments were $11.0 million, and long-term investments totaled $10.0 million. Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026 was $37.2 million, or $1.19 per share, and the Company had no debt.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:



(877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6749 (International)



The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company's web site at . Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies, and its solutions have been installed on over 2,100 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's chemical technologies improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. This includes Fuel Tech's advanced TIFI® Targeted In-Furnace InjectionTM technology which offers an innovative solution to fireside treatment on boilers using coal, oil or biomass. Water treatment technologies include DGI®Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at ftek.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption“Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

The Equity Group Inc.

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Conor Rodriguez

Associate

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