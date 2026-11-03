First Tracks Biotherapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tracks Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRAX), a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 at 11:30am ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London



Format – Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Monday, Nov. 16, 2026 at 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026, London



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 at 11:40am GMT / 6:40am ET

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 1:30pm ET

9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Miami



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026 at 12:30pm ET

Live webcasts of the presentation and fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the First Tracks website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Vice President, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

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