CPS Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 26,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| September 26,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Product sales
|$
|8,900,433
|$
|8,803,695
|$
|24,238,504
|$
|24,388,272
|Cost of product sales
|7,043,948
|7,301,129
|20,546,352
|20,318,390
|Gross profit
|1,856,485
|1,502,566
|3,692,152
|4,069,882
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|1,498,738
|1,226,484
|4,115,567
|3,527,223
|Income (loss) from operations
|357,747
|276,082
|(423,415
|)
|542,659
|Other income, net
|163,349
|45,483
|455,722
|114,985
|Net income before income taxes
|521,096
|321,565
|32,307
|657,644
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|174,339
|113,601
|(58,017
|)
|249,885
|Net income
|$
|346,757
|$
|207,964
|$
|90,324
|$
|407,759
|Other comprehensive income
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities
|17,132
|(2,293
|)
|13,773
|7,913
|Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income
|-
|-
|-
|(16,237
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|17,132
|(2,293
|)
|13,773
|(8,324
|)
|Comprehensive income
|363,889
|205,671
|104,097
|399,435
|Net income (loss) per basic common share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding
|19,412,796
|14,527,126
|18,491,213
|14,526,349
|Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
|19,757,374
|14,674,384
|18,799,554
|14,598,576
| CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|September 26,
|December 27,
| 2026
| 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,791,195
|$
|4,466,198
|Marketable securities, at fair value
|15,612,554
|8,769,363
|Accounts receivable-trade
|4,703,028
|5,235,307
|Accounts receivable-other
|291,019
|380,948
|Inventories, net
|10,320,406
|5,598,407
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|281,682
|299,829
|Total current assets
|33,999,884
|24,750,052
|Property and equipment:
|Production equipment
|11,111,154
|10,647,170
|Furniture and office equipment
|910,310
|910,310
|Leasehold improvements
|997,830
|997,830
|Total cost
|13,019,294
|12,555,310
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(11,058,355
|)
|(10,877,927
|)
|Construction in progress
|537,975
|459,671
|Net property and equipment
|2,498,914
|2,137,054
|Net intangible assets
|18,539
|21,778
|Restricted Cash
|510,154
|0
|Right-of-use lease assets
|8,578,856
|336,000
|Deferred taxes, net
|2,325,327
|2,266,854
|Total assets
|$
|47,931,674
|$
|29,511,738
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|3,766,979
|3,363,233
|Accrued expenses
|832,504
|907,910
|Deferred revenue
|513,910
|238,044
|Lease liabilities, current portion
|163,000
|162,000
|Total current liabilities
|5,276,393
|4,671,187
|Deferred revenue – long term
|31,277
|31,277
|Long term lease liabilities
|8,503,691
|174,000
|Total liabilities
|13,811,362
|4,876,464
|Commitments & Contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares; issued 19,642,517 and 18,132,767 shares; outstanding 19,425,442 and 17,988,634 shares at September 26, 2026 and December 27, 2025, respectively
|196,417
|181,320
|Additional paid-in capital
|60,223,530
|50,295,019
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|13,912
|139
|Accumulated deficit
|(25,379,567
|)
|(25,469,891
|)
|Less cost of 217,075 and 144,133 common shares repurchased at September 26, 2026 and December 27, 2025, respectively
|(933,980
|)
|(371,313
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|34,120,312
|24,635,274
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|47,931,674
|$
|29,511,738
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