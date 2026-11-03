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CPS Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-11-03 04:17:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Margin Expansion and Record Quarterly Revenue as Company Finalizes Plans for New Facility

NORTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the“Company”) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 26, 2026.

Third Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $8.9 million, reflecting strong ongoing demand for the Company's growing array of mission-critical products.
  • Gross margin of 20.9 percent and operating profit of $0.4 million.
  • Announced that the Company had received its first order from a defense contractor for tungsten alloy components manufactured using the Company's proprietary QuickSet Injection MoldingTM process.
  • CPS also signed a long-term lease during the quarter for an 80,000-square-foot facility – approximately twice the size of its current location – in Attleboro, Massachusetts to expand production and increase efficiency.
  • Received new volume orders from an existing customer and large semiconductor manufacturer establishing continued deliveries into fiscal 2027.

“We are pleased to report solid progress this quarter on a number of fronts,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO.“Due to higher demand and increased production, our quarterly revenue rose to a new high for our company and gross margins expanded to 20.9% – a level not seen in more than three years. This proves the resilience of our product lines, interest in our broadening portfolio of offerings, and sound operating execution. We also recently announced the signing of a lease in nearby Attleboro that will allow CPS to further expand operations in support of increased top line growth and higher returns for our shareholders. Detailed planning is well underway with the support of Dacon Corporation, our construction management partner, as well as various engineers and contractors. While exploring ways to potentially initiate a partial move earlier in 2027, complex production requirements likely mean the full buildout will continue into the second half of next year. In the meantime, I'm also pleased to announce that, once again, we have secured significant volume orders for our high-performance products from the Company's biggest customer, a semiconductor manufacturer, at levels consistent with the prior-year period. These components are integrated into systems supporting high-speed rail as well as energy and grid infrastructure. Given this backdrop, we believe the Company is in excellent shape for continued growth and higher financial results heading into fiscal 2027.”

Results of Operations
CPS reported revenue of $8.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 versus $8.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit was $1.9 million, or 20.9 percent of revenue, versus $1.5 million, or 17.1 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2025 third quarter.

Operating profit was $0.4 million in the fiscal 2026 third quarter compared with $0.3 million in the prior-year period; SG&A expenses rose approximately $0.3 million year-over-year. Reported net income for the quarter was $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, versus $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the quarter ended September 27, 2025.

Conference Call
The Company will be hosting its third quarter 2026 earnings call tomorrow, November 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following:
Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 258164

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS
CPS is an advanced materials company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance material solutions to global customers in transportation, energy, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. The company specializes in proprietary metal matrix composites (MMCs), combining metals and ceramics to deliver superior strength, thermal management, and reliability for demanding applications such as high-speed rail, HVDC systems, mass transit, electric vehicles, internet equipment, and electrical infrastructure. CPS also produces hermetic packaging for high-reliability power and communications modules, supporting avionics, GPS, microprocessors, and specialized integrated circuits. Additionally, its lightweight HybridTech Armor® provides high strength-to-weight protection. CPS focuses on innovation, quality, and diversified high-growth markets to drive sustained, profitable growth. The Company's Vision is”to pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 26,
2026
 September 27,
2025		 September 26,
2026		 September 27,
2025
Product sales $ 8,900,433 $ 8,803,695 $ 24,238,504 $ 24,388,272
Cost of product sales 7,043,948 7,301,129 20,546,352 20,318,390
Gross profit 1,856,485 1,502,566 3,692,152 4,069,882
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,498,738 1,226,484 4,115,567 3,527,223
Income (loss) from operations 357,747 276,082 (423,415 ) 542,659
Other income, net 163,349 45,483 455,722 114,985
Net income before income taxes 521,096 321,565 32,307 657,644
Income tax provision (benefit) 174,339 113,601 (58,017 ) 249,885
Net income $ 346,757 $ 207,964 $ 90,324 $ 407,759
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities 17,132 (2,293 ) 13,773 7,913
Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income - - - (16,237 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 17,132 (2,293 ) 13,773 (8,324 )
Comprehensive income 363,889 205,671 104,097 399,435
Net income (loss) per basic common share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.03
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding 19,412,796 14,527,126 18,491,213 14,526,349
Net income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.03
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 19,757,374 14,674,384 18,799,554 14,598,576


CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 26, December 27,
2026
 2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,791,195 $ 4,466,198
Marketable securities, at fair value 15,612,554 8,769,363
Accounts receivable-trade 4,703,028 5,235,307
Accounts receivable-other 291,019 380,948
Inventories, net 10,320,406 5,598,407
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 281,682 299,829
Total current assets 33,999,884 24,750,052
Property and equipment:
Production equipment 11,111,154 10,647,170
Furniture and office equipment 910,310 910,310
Leasehold improvements 997,830 997,830
Total cost 13,019,294 12,555,310
Accumulated depreciation and amortization (11,058,355 ) (10,877,927 )
Construction in progress 537,975 459,671
Net property and equipment 2,498,914 2,137,054
Net intangible assets 18,539 21,778
Restricted Cash 510,154 0
Right-of-use lease assets 8,578,856 336,000
Deferred taxes, net 2,325,327 2,266,854
Total assets $ 47,931,674 $ 29,511,738
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable 3,766,979 3,363,233
Accrued expenses 832,504 907,910
Deferred revenue 513,910 238,044
Lease liabilities, current portion 163,000 162,000
Total current liabilities 5,276,393 4,671,187
Deferred revenue – long term 31,277 31,277
Long term lease liabilities 8,503,691 174,000
Total liabilities 13,811,362 4,876,464
Commitments & Contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares; issued 19,642,517 and 18,132,767 shares; outstanding 19,425,442 and 17,988,634 shares at September 26, 2026 and December 27, 2025, respectively 196,417 181,320
Additional paid-in capital 60,223,530 50,295,019
Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,912 139
Accumulated deficit (25,379,567 ) (25,469,891 )
Less cost of 217,075 and 144,133 common shares repurchased at September 26, 2026 and December 27, 2025, respectively (933,980 ) (371,313 )
Total stockholders' equity 34,120,312 24,635,274
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 47,931,674 $ 29,511,738
CONTACT: CPS Technologies Corporation 111 South Worcester Street Norton, MA 02766 Investor Relations: Chris Witty 646-438-9385...

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111911135


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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