Tablescapes Announces Anthony J Floreano As President & COO And Tara Knightly As VP Of Product Strategy & Sourcing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Appointments strengthen operational leadership and product capabilities to support regional growth

FRANKLIN PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tablescapes Event Rentals announces the appointments of Anthony J. Floreano as President and Chief Operating Officer and Tara Knightly as Vice President of Product Strategy and Sourcing. The leaders bring complementary experience in scaling event businesses and developing product assortments as Tablescapes pursues regional expansion.Backed by Dynamic Core Capital Partners, Tablescapes serves the greater Chicago and Milwaukee markets. Floreano and Knightly will help the company expand its operating capabilities and product offering while maintaining the dependable service its customers expect.“Anthony brings deep leadership experience across event services and live events, along with a track record of integrating acquisitions and building strong operating teams. Tara brings the product strategy and sourcing expertise to broaden our offering and give customers more choice,” said John Mlynski, Chief Executive Officer of Tablescapes.“Together, they will help us grow while continuing to deliver the quality and reliability our customers count on.”Floreano brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across event services, live events, hospitality, and display manufacturing. His background includes multi-site operations, acquisition integration, and revenue growth in domestic and international markets.Most recently, Floreano served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Skyline Displays, an exhibit design and display manufacturer under private equity ownership. He previously held senior leadership roles at The Freeman Company, GES, and ARAMARK. At Tablescapes, he will help scale operations and support the company's regional growth strategy.Knightly brings more than 30 years of experience in home furnishings, including over two decades in product strategy, global vendor negotiations, and portfolio management. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Merchandising and Visual Display for a major Midwest home furnishings retailer, leading a 19-person team and managing a $240 million portfolio spanning 26 regional locations and a growing digital brand.At Tablescapes, Knightly leads product strategy and global sourcing, with responsibility for developing signature collections, expanding product categories, and building supplier relationships to support growth. Her work will connect product development and assortment planning with customer needs and commercial performance.About Tablescapes Event RentalsTablescapes Event Rentals provides premium event rentals and logistics services to customers in the greater Chicago and Milwaukee markets. Backed by Dynamic Core Capital Partners, the company is pursuing regional growth through expanded operating capabilities and product offerings. For more information, visit .

Amy Roman, Founder & CEO of AmplifyGTM

On behalf of Tablescapes Event Rentals

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Tablescapes Announces Anthony J Floreano as President & COO and Tara Knightly as VP of Product Strategy & Sourcing News Provided By Tablescapes November 03, 2026, 21:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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