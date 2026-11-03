Hail Region Municipality Wins Two Gold 2026 Stevie Global Awards For Smart Governance And Environmental Sustainability

HAIL, SAUDI ARABIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a new global achievement that reflects the scale of the qualitative leaps being made by the municipal sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hail Region Municipality was awarded two Gold Awards at the 2026 International Business Awards (“Stevie”), for its“Integrated Smart Governance” and“Hail Al-Ajmal” programs, following strong competition in which it outperformed more than 3,799 nominations from more than 77 countries around the world.Hail Municipality won the first Gold Award in the Public Sector Innovation in Management and Governance category for its“Integrated Smart Governance Program,” through the“Transformative Innovation Triad” model, which is built on several advanced pillars, including: "a unified command and control center, precise geospatial data, smart sensors, in addition to building a Wi-Fi Mesh network"; contributing to supporting information integration, developing operational follow-up, and raising the efficiency of municipal service management.The Municipality also won the second Gold Award in the Achievement in Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) category for its pioneering program“Hail Al-Ajmal” (“Hail the Most Beautiful”), which presents a circular and sustainable model that has created tangible environmental momentum through: "establishing a sustainable engineered environmental landfill, increasing the afforestation rate, increasing the per capita share of green spaces, and reducing carbon emissions, along with smart monitoring to address visual distortion."This dual honor reflects the Municipality's efforts to adopt advanced global practices in the fields of governance, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and improving the urban environment, by using data to monitor operations and enhance service efficiency, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 to raise quality of life and develop smart cities.International AcclaimThe achievement of the Hail Region Municipality was not limited to winning the two Gold Awards; it was accompanied by praise from the judging panel of the IBA awards, which highlighted the value of the model and the potential to benefit from it internationally. One of the international judges expressed admiration for the smart governance project, saying: "By the end of reading your nomination, all I could think was that other government entities need this."The panel also praised the "Hail Al-Ajmal" program as a pioneering step in sustainability, with one of the judges describing it as: "an innovative circular economy model that provides a highly replicable framework for sustainable urban development around the world."It is worth noting that the "Stevie" Global Awards are among the most prestigious and distinguished international awards in business and organizational excellence. The honor received by Hail Municipality confirms that it is moving forward on the path of government innovation and sustainability, and highlights the integration of its efforts in building a smart municipal administration that goes beyond traditional frameworks and aims to develop an urban environment that responds to residents' needs and supports performance efficiency and the sustainability of development

Hail

Hail Region Municipality

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Hail Region Municipality Wins Two Gold 2026 Stevie Global Awards for Smart Governance and Environmental Sustainability News Provided By Press Releases November 03, 2026, 21:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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