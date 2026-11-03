BJP Announces Candidates For Upcoming Agartala Municipal Elections

BJP Announces Candidates for Agartala Civic Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its list of nominated candidates for the upcoming Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections. The list was officially declared by BJP Tripura Pradesh President Abhishek Debroy at the party's state office in Krishnanagar, Agartala. The announcement marks the beginning of the party's preparations for the upcoming civic polls, as it gears up to contest the elections to the urban local body. Elections to 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), in Tripura will be held on November 27.

Strategic Preparations and Meetings

Earlier on October 28, a meeting of the BJP committee was at the residence of the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, ahead of the civic body elections. An official release mentioned that the leaders held detailed discussions on various issues, which included party organisation, election preparations, and strategies for the upcoming municipal elections and several important matters concerning the party's activities and future plans were also discussed.

Leadership Presence at Strategy Sessions

The release also mentioned that the meeting was attended by Tripura BJP in-charge Mriganka Deo Barman, former Chief Minister and sitting Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP president Abhishek Debroy, former state party president and Rajya Sabha MP, along with other senior party leaders and representatives.

While talking to the media, former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya said,“This is a meeting of our organization's full committee, which is held from time to time. As you all know, very recently, within the next few days, the dates for our full council elections will be announced.”

“In that election, what role will we have, how will we contest the election because the party is always... we are always ready for the election, and there will be a detailed discussion on how we will position ourselves regarding that”, he added. (ANI)

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