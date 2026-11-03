Iran's Parviz Khan Exports Goods Worth $417M In 7 Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Exports passing through the Parviz Khan Customs, located in the Kermanshah province in western Iran, amounted to 1.1 million tons, valued at $417 million during the 7 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through September 22, 2026).

This was announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, citing remarks made by Director General of the Parviz Khan Customs Administration Hojjatollah Chavoshi.

Chavoshi noted that during the 7 months, goods exported via the Parviz Khan Customs were primarily destined for Iraq.

The customs representative added that the main items exported through Parviz Khan during this timeframe included steel ingots, fruits and vegetables, rebar, ceramics, construction materials, and dried fruits.

Chavoshi said that, on average, 501 trucks carrying export goods pass through the Parviz Khan Customs daily.

According to him, 24,000 tons of goods, valued at $131 million, were imported through the Parviz Khan Customs during the 7 months.

Chavoshi added that the Parviz Khan Customs is considered one of Iran's significant commercial border crossings, playing a key role in the development of trade turnover between Iran and Iraq.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from Iran Customs Administration, goods valued at $790 million were exported through the Parviz Khan customs crossing during the past Iranian year. Furthermore, 2.9 million tons of cargo were transited through this customs point. The Parviz Khan customs crossing plays a significant role in Iran's foreign trade.

Iran's Kermanshah Province shares a 371-kilometer-long border with Iraq. There are seven customs points operating within this province. Goods valued at $3 billion are exported annually via Kermanshah Province.

Meanwhile, in Iran, the year is called the "true solar year." The current year in Iran is 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first 6 months of the year have 31 days, the next 6 months have 30 days, and the last month has 29 days in 3-year cycles and 30 days in 4-year cycles. Thus, the months of the Iranian year begin on the 21st, 22nd, or 23rd of the Gregorian calendar.