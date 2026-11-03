Dave's Hot Chicken Goes XL With New Slider Packing 50 Grams Of Protein

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available nationwide for a limited time, the XL Slider brings two chicken tenders together on one larger bun

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave's Hot Chicken is going big. The brand's new XL Slider is now available nationwide for a limited time, bringing two chicken tenders together on a larger bun with pickles, kale slaw and Dave's Sauce. With 50 grams of protein, it's an extra-large take on the Slider that helped turn a parking lot pop-up into a global hot chicken phenomenon.

The XL Slider delivers the craveable hot chicken guests know and love in a bigger format built for bigger appetites. Two chicken tenders sit side by side on one larger bun, bringing even more Dave's to every bite. Guests can order the XL Slider on its own or with fries.

“Our guests come to Dave's for big flavor, and the XL Slider takes that experience up a size,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken.“We're bringing two tenders together on a bigger bun with all the Slider toppings our fans love. It's unmistakably Dave's, just XL, and it's got a ton of protein!”

From its beginnings in an East Hollywood parking lot to a global community of more than seven million followers across social media, Dave's has built its following around craveable hot chicken. The XL Slider gives longtime fans and first-time guests another reason to see what the love is all about.

The XL Slider is available now at Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants nationwide for a limited time. For more information and to find a nearby restaurant, visit or follow @daveshotchicken on social media.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,500 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.”

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave's Hot Chicken

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