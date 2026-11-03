Jackery Australia Launches Massive Black Friday Sale Of Solar Generators To Power Up Summer Closer To Home

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SYDNEY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last summer, a report from the Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) shows that among all those planning holidays, over half of Australians (59%) looked to travel locally and interstate. Aussies continue to explore their own backyard, from coastal and regional trips to camping sites. Following the success of their spring sales, Jackery is lining up a massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale to look out for, with offers of up to over 50% off on select portable power stations. Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan as the "The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue" and "The Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand,” Jackery stays committed in making reliable portable power more accessible to households, travellers and anyone looking for peace of mind at a time of outages and off-grid travel. As a bonus addition, the purchase of a solar power generator during the sale period comes with Jackery's 30-day price match* and 5-year free replacement**. Whether it's powering a campsite, a caravan, a remote worksite or backup power supply for the home, there's a power station suitable for every need. Must-grab Jackery Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Product BFCM Offer Info Explorer 1000 V2

Now $739,

Originally $799

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is built for life on the go. Weighing just 10.8 kg and featuring a compact, foldable handle, it's lighter and easier to carry. Designed for convenience, it fits neatly in the rear compartment, ready for any adventure or backup power need. Solar Generator 1000 Plus + SolarSaga 200W bundle

Now $1,369,

Originally $2,999

With unparalleled output, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus is the top choice for similar-level portable power stations. Being versatile and expandable in capacity, it's the all-in-one portable power station to power your life.

Solar Generator 1000 Plus Kit + SolarSaga 200w with battery pack

Now $2,739,

Originally $4,799

Solar Generator 1500 Ultra + SolarSaga 200W bundle

Now $1,999,

Originally $3,299

The Solar Generator 1500 Ultra is IP65-rated dustproof and waterproof, level 9 seismic shockproof, and one-meter drop-resistant, ensuring durability and reliability in the harshest conditions. Solar Generator 2000 Plus + 2x SolarSaga 200w with battery pack

Now $3,999,

Originally $7,599

The Solar Generator 2000 Plus supports add-on battery packs, expanding capacity from 2 kWh to an exceptional 12 kWh - perfect for road trips, outdoor camping, heavy duty and home emergency.

For selected solar powered generator bundles with solar panels and an additional battery pack, shoppers are in for a bigger bonus as they will also receive a Jackery Explorer 100 Plus, a portable power station with a 99 Wh capacity. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously with 100W Dual PD Outputs and a USB-A output. It is lightweight and compact enough to be taken aboard an airplane. The bonus product is eligible for purchases of the Solar Generator 1000 Plus Kit + SolarSaga 200w with battery pack and Solar Generator 2000 Plus + 2x SolarSaga 200w with battery pack bundles.

As Australians grow their love for the outdoors and start planning summer escapes, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is the opportunity to be prepared before the busy season begins.

The sale launches on 4th November. For more information and to be first in line when the offers are announced, visit au.jackery.com/pages/black-friday.

*If customers find a lower price on the same item during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale or within 30 days after purchase, they may request a price match and Jackery will refund the difference.

**For all Jackery products (excluding certain accessories)

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar powered generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage - Jackery is recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the "The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue" and "The Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand.” With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore - prioritising convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australi on Faceboo and Instagra.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at