QSIC Appoints Former Woolworths And Cartology Leader Mark Mansour As Managing Director APAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cartology founding team member and former Woolworths MarketPlus managing director brings the retailer's perspective to make APAC the global benchmark for in-store retail media

MELBOURNE, Australia and DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSIC, the global intelligent in-store audio platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Mansour, a founding team member of Woolworths Group's retail media business Cartology and former managing director of Woolworths MarketPlus, as its Managing Director, APAC. Starting 1 November, Mansour will lead QSIC's business across APAC, with a focus on advancing the role of in-store audio as a measurable retail media channel, connecting audio advertising to shopper behaviour and business outcomes.

Mansour joins QSIC at a pivotal time for retail media. Following its AUD$40 million Series B, QSIC is investing to make in-store audio a more measurable and accountable part of the retail media mix, with Australia a key growth market. Physical stores remain central to the shopping experience, creating a significant opportunity to unlock the value of in-store retail media.

With more than 20 years of experience across retail, growth strategy and digital platforms, Mansour will focus on moving retail media beyond campaign-level activity toward measurable, long-term business outcomes, including growing brand share, acquiring new to brand shoppers and driving repeat purchase. This aligns with QSIC's broader direction: earlier this year, the company launched QSIC Intelligence, its unified measurement dashboard, giving retail partners access to metrics including attributable sales, incremental return on ad spend and new-to-brand shoppers.

"In-store is still the least measured part of the retail media mix. That's the gap we're closing,” said Matt Elsley, Co-Founder and CEO of QSIC.“Mark has run retail media and marketplaces from the retailer side, so he knows what it takes for retailers and brands to back in-store with confidence. Combining that experience with a world-leading platform, it's a one plus one equals three situation for our APAC partners."

“Mark has sat on both sides of the table. He has helped build retail media from scratch and has run a retail business at scale. He's an operator, not just a seller, and that's exactly what we need as we grow in APAC,” said David Haase, Global President, QSIC.

At Woolworths Group, Mansour most recently served as managing director of Woolworths MarketPlus, leading the group's third-party retail strategy across Woolworths, Big W, Everyday Rewards and MyDeal. His responsibilities spanned marketplace design, partner development and monetisation. Previously, he helped build Cartology's commercial function from the ground up, contributing to the growth of its digital and omnichannel media business.

"Retailers have spent decades building their stores, yet the media value of those environments remains under-realised," said Mansour. "Having built retail media from inside a retailer, I know the bar is high. It has to be measurable, it has to protect the shopper experience, and it has to earn its place on the P&L. In-store audio done well clears all three, and the retailers that move now will set the standard for the rest of the region."

QSIC works with leading retailers and brands across fuel and convenience, grocery, liquor, hospitality, fashion and specialty retail, including McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Reddy Express, Liquorland, Guzman y Gomez (GYG), MECCA and Hungry Jack's, among others. Its platform combines AI and first-party data to help retailers manage and monetise in-store audio advertising while measuring its impact at the point of purchase.

About QSIC

QSIC is the intelligent in-store audio platform that uses AI and first-party data to elevate and measure the impact of audio at the point of purchase. QSIC empowers retailers to create, manage and monetise in-store advertising that transforms spaces and delivers results. The company operates one of the largest retail audio networks, reaching more than 350 million shoppers each month globally. Backed by the highest measurement standards in retail media, QSIC helps brands and retailers maximise their retail media networks quickly and effectively, turning physical stores into their most valuable asset. Learn more at .





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