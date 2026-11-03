ATTO Technology To Showcase The Connectivity Behind AI/HPC Performance At SC26

ATTO FastFrame AIR - engineered for high-performance deployments where airflow is restricted and reliability is non-negotiable.

Connectivity Matters

ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge - a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network.

Reduce bottlenecks and accelerate data movement with purpose-made Ethernet, Fibre Channel, SAS, NVMe, and intelligent bridge connectivity solutions

- Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO TechnologyAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, will showcase its connectivity and infrastructure solutions at SC26, the international conference for high-performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, and analysis, November 16–19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.At booth #2858, ATTO will highlight technologies designed to move data efficiently between compute, memory, storage, and networks in demanding HPC and other data-intensive environments. The showcase will span high-bandwidth Ethernet, Fibre Channel, SAS, NVMe, intelligent storage bridging, and software for configuration, management, diagnostics, and performance optimization.ATTO FastFrameTM Ethernet network interface cards (NICs) provide high-bandwidth connectivity for servers and systems where network performance is critical to moving data between compute and storage resources. ATTO360 Networking adds configuration, management, diagnostics, and performance tools to help infrastructure teams manage and troubleshoot connectivity.ATTO360 Storage software unifies management, optimization, and analytics for ATTO Fibre Channel, SAS, and NVMe adapters in a single intuitive dashboard, combining ConfigToolTM, MultiPath DirectorTM, and ATTO ExpertAITM for 1-click tuning profiles, dynamic load balancing, failover assurance, and real-time bottleneck detection.ATTO CelerityTM 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) provide high-performance connectivity for Fibre Channel storage environments and demanding data-intensive applications. Designed for use in enterprise and HPC infrastructure, Celerity adapters help connect servers to shared storage across a range of system architectures. ( )“High-performance computing depends on more than compute power. Data has to move efficiently between compute, memory, storage, and networks to keep systems performing at their full potential,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology.“At SC26, we'll show how connectivity hardware, software, and engineering work together to address real-world infrastructure and performance requirements.”ATTO XstreamCORE 7600 extends Fibre Channel access to block storage for up to 64 servers over distances exceeding 500km with less than 4ms added latency. ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200/8200T intelligently bridges SAS block devices such as JBODs or tape libraries to iSER or iSCSI Ethernet networks with industry-leading performance to up to 64 servers with less than 2 ms of added latency. ( )ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge offers a compact, energy-efficient compact bridge for integrating SAS tape drives into iSCSI environments, ideal for data centers and remote HPC facilities. ( )Additional products on display include ATTO ExpressNVMTM Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters ( ) for high-bandwidth NVMe fabrics and ATTO ExpressSAS24Gb/s SAS HBAs ( ) for robust SAS/SATA connectivity.Visit ATTO at booth #2858 at McCormick Place in Chicago to discuss connectivity requirements, infrastructure performance, and solutions for existing and next-generation HPC environments.Appointments with ATTO at SC26 can be set up now using the contact form at .Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more:ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global technology leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, ThunderboltTM adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Richard Root

ATTO Technology, Inc.

+1 716-691-1999 ext. 285

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ATTO Technology to Showcase the Connectivity Behind AI/HPC Performance at SC26 News Provided By ATTO Technology, Inc November 03, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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