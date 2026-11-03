Health Practitioners Gain More AI Tools As Zanda Takes Aim At After-Hours Paperwork

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Built-in AI helps transcribe sessions, draft notes and letters, interpret SMS replies and review client information, with unlimited AI Scribe at a flat fee.

- Damien AdlerBALLARAT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zanda is expanding the AI tools included in every practice management subscription, giving psychologists, physiotherapists and other allied health practitioners built-in help with notes, referrer letters and appointment replies at no extra subscription cost.The announcement comes as Zanda's State of AI Adoption in Allied Health 2026 report highlights the pressure of clinical documentation. In a survey of 682 health practitioners across several professions and countries, 47% said documentation requirements had increased over the past three years, while nearly one in five reported spending nine or more hours a week on clinical documentation alone.The tools are powered by BizzyAI, Zanda's friendly bee assistant, designed to help practitioners save hours by making documentation faster. By making its AI more efficient, with the safeguards needed for sensitive health information, Zanda can include these tools in every plan rather than charging for them separately.AI that cuts admin should be a practice essentialZanda believes every practice should have access to AI tools that help them work more efficiently and spend far fewer hours on admin.“A clinician's working day doesn't end when their last client leaves. There are still notes to finish, letters to write and records to review,” said Damien Adler, Zanda co-founder and psychologist.“We want useful AI assistance to be part of the everyday tools practitioners can rely on. Including more of it in every plan gives people a practical starting point, in the software they already use.”Of course, for practices that prefer not to use AI, these can be turned off at any time.Every health practice gets more AI built into the tools it already usesIncluded in every Zanda subscription, these AI tools support the work around a consultation, from reviewing previous session summaries to refining notes and drafting patient communications. They include:- AI writing and editing for notes, letters and emails, plus creating and editing content for their Practice Operations Manual.- Previous session note summaries to help practitioners prepare for appointments.- Smart AI interpretation of incoming appointment SMS replies (releasing soon).- Client Insights to help draft letters to referrers and other correspondence, provide a summary of patient history and prepare progress updates, drawing on each client's recent sessions.- Four AI Scribe session transcriptions per month to help turn recorded sessions into draft clinical notes.For a practitioner, that could mean drafting an update for a referring doctor from recent session notes or reviewing a summary of the previous session before the next appointment. These tools are built into its practice workflows, so practitioners can work with notes and client context without copying information into a separate AI application.Kathryn Theodosis, a chiropractor in Australia, switched to BizzyAI from a standalone AI scribe for exactly that reason and has since run more than 300 sessions with it. Her notes are typically finished by the end of each day, and she reports seeing 15 to 20 per cent more clients without the work feeling heavier.“I don't think there's a health provider out there that went into practice because they wanted to write notes,” she said.Power users get unlimited AI for a flat feeFor practices that use AI every day, the optional subscription provides unlimited Scribe session transcriptions (subject to fair use), and the ability to draw on more patient records and longer periods of history. This broader context helps practitioners explore patterns across a patient's history and draw on earlier sessions when preparing referrer letters and other correspondence. At less than $1 a day per user, the subscription has a flat monthly fee, to give practices certainty with their costs while having the confidence to use as much AI as they can to improve their efficiency.Zanda is encouraging practitioners to use AI more because the payoff grows with regular use: 71% of daily AI users reported cutting documentation time by more than a quarter, compared with 44% of weekly users and 23% of occasional users. Zanda sees the same trend on its own platform, where use of BizzyAI Scribe grew 88% over the past year and AI note editing grew 92%.“The opportunity with AI is to give practitioners more choice about where their time goes: being present with clients, keeping on top of their practice, or finishing work on time,” Adler said.“AI can help prepare the draft and bring relevant information together. The practitioner brings clinical expertise and remains responsible for the final record.”Practitioners remain responsible for obtaining informed patient consent before recording sessions. AI processing takes place within infrastructure Zanda manages and controls. BizzyAI is built into Zanda's ISO 27001-certified platform, and client data is not used to train AI models.The included AI tools and optional subscription are available from October 13, 2026. For plan details and regional pricing, visit zandahealth/pricing.About the researchThe State of AI Adoption in Allied Health 2026 report draws on a survey completed by 682 health practitioners between March and May 2026, across Australia, the UK, the US and other markets. Respondents included psychology, counselling, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology and other disciplines. Findings describe respondents, not a representative estimate of all practitioners. AI use includes both standalone tools and AI within practice software. Reported time savings are self-reported associations and may not necessarily be causal, and country and age comparisons are directional only because subgroup sizes vary.Report: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">zandahealth/reports/state-of-ai-adoption-in-allied-health/About ZandaZanda is practice management software for health practitioners, bringing appointments, client records, billing, communications and BizzyAI into one platform. Co-founded by brothers Paul and Damien Adler, Zanda makes running a health practice easier and more enjoyable.

Jessica Gibson

Zanda Health

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Health practitioners gain more AI tools as Zanda takes aim at after-hours paperwork News Provided By Zanda Health November 03, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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