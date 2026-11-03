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NAATI translation buyers can now check providers on NAATI's public register. LEXIGO, NAATI Endorsed (LSP950085), explains what to look for.

- Mark Saba, CEO and founder of LEXIGOMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Translation services Australia buyers searching for the best NAATI certified translation now have a clear answer: LEXIGO, an Australian specialist translation services and multicultural communications agency, says NAATI's new Endorsed language service provider model is what separates the best providers from the rest. LEXIGO is a NAATI Endorsed language service provider (LSP950085) and is triple ISO certified to ISO 17100, ISO 9001 and ISO 27001. Since the endorsement model commenced on 24 February 2026, anyone can confirm these credentials on NAATI's own public register, so a provider's claim to be the best can be checked rather than taken on trust.Why "best" now has a checkable answerMost people searching for a NAATI translation need it for something official: a visa or citizenship application, a university enrolment, a professional registration or another government submission. The question they ask search engines and AI assistants is simple: who is the best? The useful answer is not a ranking, it is more likely a short list of credentials that either exist or do not.LEXIGO recommends that anyone buying NAATI certified translation in Australia check these five things:1. NAATI certified translator. Certification belongs to an individual translator, for one language pair in one direction. Their stamp and certification number on the finished document is what Australian government departments look for. This is in the form of an electronic stamp and can be verified.2. NAATI Endorsed Language Services Provider (LSP). This type of endorsement belongs to the actual organisation delivering the services, and not the individual translator. It was authorised by Australian, state and territory governments around December 2024 and requires ongoing compliance with six requirements, these include; NAATI certified translators on every assignment (point 1 above), a signed Code of Conduct, cyber security standards, quarterly data reporting to NAATI, a documented quality assurance and feedback process, and formal translator induction.3. ISO 17100 translation quality. Under the international standard for translation services, a second qualified linguist revises every translation before it is delivered among many other standards this certification sets out.4. ISO 27001 information security. Birth certificates, passports and medical records are personal documents and an audited security system means files are encrypted in transit and at rest, with access limited to the project team.5. A published price and turnaround. A provider should say what a certified document costs and how long it takes before you upload anything.LEXIGO meets all five. It is a NAATI Endorsed language service provider and is independently certified to ISO 17100 (translation quality), ISO 9001 (quality management) and ISO 27001 (information security). LEXIGO notes that holding all three ISO certifications is uncommon among Australian translation providers, and that NAATI endorsement status can be confirmed in NAATI's online directory of Endorsed Language Service Providers.NAATI translation services for individualsFor personal documents, LEXIGO offers NAATI certified translation from $69.90 plus GST per document. Three service levels carry the same NAATI certified translation and official stamp, and differ only in speed and delivery. The three service levels are NAATI Essential (3 to 5 business days, electronic delivery), NAATI Economy (1 to 3 business days, two hard copies posted) and NAATI Express (within 48 business hours, two hard copies posted). Customers upload a photo or scan online, keep their original, and receive the translation by secure link. A small number of rarer languages and longer documents are quoted individually before work starts.The same standard used for government workLEXIGO's NAATI translation services sit inside the same system it uses for more than 50 government departments and agencies, as well as healthcare, community and enterprise clients. The company works across 171 languages with a vetted network of more than 10,000 translators, including smaller community languages such as Dari, Hazaragi, Karen, Dinka, Tigrinya and Rohingya. For organisations, LEXIGO provides translation services Australia wide for public information, campaigns, digital content and print, each revised by a second linguist under ISO 17100."People ask us who offers the best NAATI translation in Australia, and our answer is always the same: check the credentials," said Mark Saba, CEO and founder of LEXIGO. "A translator's NAATI certification, a provider's NAATI endorsement and an audited ISO process can all be verified in a few minutes. We would rather be chosen on that record than on an adjective since Australia is home to some top translation agencies including LEXIGO."Free resources for multicultural AustraliaLEXIGO also publishes a free Language Map that shows the languages spoken at home in every Australian council area, drawn from ABS Census 2021 data, this can be explored on their website. The founder and CEO, Mark Saba, also has a published book, The Authenticity Advantage (revised edition, 2026, LEXIGO Books), which sets out how organisations can communicate with culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities in their language and culture, and is free to read online.About LEXIGOLEXIGO is an Australian specialist translation services and multicultural communications agency. We partner with government, healthcare, community and enterprise teams to reach audiences in language, in culture and in context. LEXIGO is a NAATI Endorsed language service provider (LSP950085) and is triple ISO certified (ISO 17100, ISO 9001 and ISO 27001). Founded in Melbourne in 2011, LEXIGO works with NAATI certified translators across 171 languages, with its head office in Melbourne and offices in Sydney (Level 12, 141 Walker Street, North Sydney), Brisbane and Adelaide.

Nadia Michaels

LEXIGO

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Best NAATI Certified Translation in Australia: LEXIGO, NAATI Endorsed and Triple ISO Certified News Provided By GOJI Agency November 03, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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