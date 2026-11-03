Di Rosa Opens Final San Francisco Exhibition Nov. 7, Capping Five Shows At Minnesota Street Project

Aerial view of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art's Napa Valley campus, featuring Gallery 1, Winery Lake, and the surrounding Carneros landscape. Photo by Michael Cuffe.

Interior view of Gallery 2 at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa Valley, featuring works from The Incorrect Museum. Photo by Michael Cuffe.

Interrupted Passage Production Image, 2008. Featured in Invaders: Vallejo, Food, and the Making of California at di Rosa SF. Courtesy of the artist and Gallery Wendi Norris.

Minnesota Street Project's main gallery building in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Street Project.

Exterior of di Rosa SF at Minnesota Street Project, 1150 25th Street, in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Street Project.

di Rosa returns to Napa after 18 months in SF, renewing its Art + Nature mission as 162 acres move toward conservation.

- Gordon HuetherSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art will conclude its San Francisco program at Minnesota Street Project on Feb. 6, 2027, completing a run of five exhibitions over 18 months that brought its collection of Northern California art to audiences in the city. The final exhibition, Invaders: Vallejo, Food, and the Making of California, opens Nov. 7, 2026, at di Rosa SF, 1150 25th St., San Francisco. When it closes, the nonprofit art center will return its full focus to its campus in the Carneros region of Napa Valley, California.di Rosa SF opened on Aug. 2, 2025, at Minnesota Street Project, the arts campus in the Dogpatch neighborhood founded in 2016 by Andy and Deborah Rappaport. As the only museum among the galleries and arts nonprofits at Minnesota Street Project, di Rosa SF gave San Francisco audiences direct access to a collection of more than 1,600 artworks that had been shown primarily in Napa.Over five exhibitions, di Rosa SF presented artworks by Joan Brown, Enrique Chagoya, Jay DeFeo, and Mildred Howard from the collection, as well as the first major retrospective of Bay Area artist Jim Melchert. The final exhibition, Invaders, is made possible through partnership with Minnesota Street Project Foundation, drawing on the 1846 meal hosted by Gen. Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo to ask who gets to call California home."This has been a beautiful collaboration, and we cannot thank Andy and Deborah Rappaport enough," said Gordon Huether, president of the di Rosa board of directors. "They opened their doors to di Rosa and championed every exhibition. We are proud of what we built together, and the door is wide open for whatever we do together next.”The Rappaports founded Minnesota Street Project to give galleries, artists, and arts nonprofits economically sustainable space in San Francisco, becoming one of the city's leading destinations for contemporary art. di Rosa looks forward to future opportunities to collaborate with Minnesota Street Project.The return to Napa comes as di Rosa begins a new chapter there. In August 2026, di Rosa announced an agreement with the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District and the Land Trust of Napa County to permanently protect 162 acres of its land, including Milliken Peak, as public open space. The agreement safeguards the landscape for future generations and plans a public hiking trail where di Rosa intends to place additional sculptures. It carries forward the vision of founder Rene di Rosa, who opened the property to the public in 1997 as a preserve for art and nature.di Rosa's new leadership team includes board president Gordon Huether, board secretary Madalene Rose, board members Michael Cuffe, Christine Turner, Diane Shepp, and Julie Lacy, and interim executive director Rachel Miers. The team is focused on building a sustainable future for the collection, the campus and the founding vision of art and nature.The Napa campus at 5200 Sonoma Highway includes galleries, a sculpture meadow with nearly 80 outdoor artworks and a lake. The collection remains on view there, anchored by The Incorrect Museum, an ongoing presentation of artworks from the collection. Current exhibitions also include Michele Pred: Projecting Democracy, David Best: Eyes and Ears and Making Strange.Invaders: Vallejo, Food, and the Making of California is on view at di Rosa SF from Nov. 7, 2026, through Feb. 6, 2027, with a public opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at .

Rachel Miers

di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art

+1 925-787-7557

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di Rosa Opens Final San Francisco Exhibition Nov. 7, Capping Five Shows at Minnesota Street Project News Provided By di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art November 03, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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