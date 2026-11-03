The Gnar Company Achieves Select Partner Tier In The Claude Partner Network Services Track

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Boston software consultancy recognized for its Claude delivery practice

- Mike Stone, Co-Founder, The Gnar Company

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Gnar Company has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track.

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, deploying it with customers, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.

The Gnar Company builds custom software, modernizes legacy systems, and helps midmarket companies put AI to work. Its certified team uses Claude, powered by Anthropic, to design and ship production software and agentic systems for customers, and to train client teams through its AI fluency programs.

"Putting Claude into production is where real value shows up for our customers. Joining the Claude Partner Network as a Select partner lets us scale that work with Anthropic behind us," said Mike Stone, Co-Founder of The Gnar Company.

"Our engineers use Claude every day, on real client work," said Nick Maloney, Co-Founder of The Gnar Company. "Customers want AI that ships and holds up in production. That is the work we do, and we are building from here."

Companies interested in working with The Gnar Company on Claude-based projects can learn more at . More about the Claude Partner Network is at claude/partners.

About The Gnar Company

The Gnar Company is a Boston-based software consultancy founded in 2016. Its 100% US-based team has shipped more than 100 projects for clients ranging from startups to midmarket enterprises, covering custom software development, legacy software modernization, and AI strategy and fluency. Every engagement is backed by a 12-month bug-free warranty. Learn more at .

Nick Maloney

The Gnar Company

+1 617-202-2222

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Gnar Company Achieves Select Partner Tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track News Provided By The Gnar Company Inc November 03, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.