Joan Velazquez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Joan Velazquez has been named to the Daily Journal's "Top Real Estate and Development Lawyers 2026" list. The annual recognition highlights California attorneys who have distinguished themselves in real estate transactions, development, finance and litigation."Joan has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor on some of the most complex real estate matters facing our clients," said Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "This esteemed recognition highlights the depth of her experience and the outstanding service she consistently delivers to clients."Chair of the firm's Real Estate Department, Velazquez is widely recognized for guiding clients through complex real estate transactions and development projects. The Daily Journal feature shared that, "Velazquez handles all aspects of real estate, with an emphasis on borrower financing and joint ventures. She pairs that work with a background in tax." Representing developers, investors, lenders, asset managers and property owners, she has played a leading role in structuring, documenting and closing more than $1 billion in transactions. Velazquez was recently named to Lawdragon”500 Leading Dealmakers" guide.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S JOAN VELAZQUEZ RECOGNIZED AS A TOP REAL ESTATE LAWYER BY DAILY JOURNAL News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 03, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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