Scripps To Present On Business Strategies At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company's business strategies at three investor conferences in November and December.

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference, Boca Raton, Florida

Dates: Tuesday, Dec. 1-Wednesday, Dec. 2

Meetings: 7:30 a.m.-5:20 p.m. on Tuesday; 7:30 a.m.-11:20 a.m. on Wednesday

Presentation: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Company executives: Jason Combs, CFO, Becky Riegelsberger, treasurer, SVP, tax, and Dean Littleton, president of media

UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, New York

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Meetings: 7:30 a.m.-5:05 p.m.

Company executives: Jason Combs, CFO, and Vagelis Kontopos, SVP financial planning and analysis

Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Palos Verdes, California

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9

Meetings: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Pacific

Presentation: 12:45 p.m. Pacific / 3:45 p.m. Eastern

Company executives: Adam Symson, president and CEO, Dean Littleton, president of media, and Carolyn Micheli, EVP, investor relations

Live webcasts and replays of the conference presentations will be available under“investor information” at .

Please contact your Bank of America, UBS or Wells Fargo sales representative to register for the conferences and to request meetings with Scripps management.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 313-5910, ...

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is:“Give light and the people will find their own way.”