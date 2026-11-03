Bridger Photonics Adds Peer-Voted Top 50 Technology Honor To A Record Year Of Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peer-voted honor caps a year of back-to-back industry recognition, three product launches and global expansion

Bozeman, MONTANA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Photonics ("Bridger"), the global leader in methane detection and emissions intelligence, has been named to the Top 50 in the Technology category of the OnCon Icon Awards. OnCon Icon winners are chosen by peer and public vote, where voters select teams that made a measurable impact, drove innovation, and showed exceptional leadership.







Bridger Photonics' latest award win, Top 50 Technology Team

Once again, Bridger's technology and data lead the field. The OnCon honor adds to a strong year of industry recognition. In April, CleanTech Breakthrough named Bridger its “Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year” for the second consecutive year. The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma also honored Bridger with its Excellence in Environmental Stewardship Award. And at the Methane Mitigation Summit Series Tech and Innovation Summit, Bridger received the Industry Partnership Award alongside Coterra, now Devon Energy.

The recognition reflects a year of building for the company. In 2026, Bridger:



Launched Bridger CommandTM, an emissions intelligence platform that puts methane data and analytics to work across operator teams

Expanded into renewable natural gas with Bridger for RNG, delivering full-site methane visibility across landfill, wastewater and agriculture

Introduced Bridger Benchmarking, the first emissions peer comparison product built on source-level measurement

Earned New Mexico approval as an alternative to required LDAR surveys Grew its global footprint, including a partnership with Cleanaway in Australia and the appointment of Bruno Gama and Dave Turner to lead European and APAC expansion, respectively.

Those investments are paying off for customers. Operators are using Bridger's actionable data to find more emissions, focus field crews where they matter most, and reduce emissions more efficiently than ground surveys alone, PG&E saved more than $1 million in a single year. Other operators have reported impressive stats, increasing safety with as much as a 90% reduction in miles driven, over $19M in gas loss recapture, and a 67% reduction in LDAR efforts for compliance use cases. The average Bridger customer is seeing a 35% reduction in total emissions based on recent Bridger data.

"This has been a year of proof: new products in operators' hands, new markets, and new regulatory approvals. I'm proud of a team that keeps raising the bar for what measurement-based methane management can do,” stated Bridger's COO Joel Baller.

About Bridger Photonics

Bridger delivers trusted emissions intelligence that helps energy operators make faster, more confident decisions. Proven in oil and gas and relied on by leading operators worldwide, our solutions provide year-round, portfolio-wide visibility to reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and keep more product in the pipe. By combining comprehensive emissions measurement and actionable intelligence, operators can prioritize maintenance, reduce product loss, recover value, and continuously improve performance across every asset, location, and season. Trusted by companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Phillips 66, and many others, Bridger is helping operators transform emissions data into operational excellence. Explore our solutions or connect with our team to learn how emissions intelligence can support your operations.

Press Inquiries

Tessa Wuertz

tessa.wuertz [at] bridgerphotonics.com

