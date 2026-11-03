GSFEN Business School UK Honours Dr Joseph G. Barone With Lifetime Achievement Award In Leadership

Lifetime Achievement Award in Leadership

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GSFEN Business School UK, together with GSFEN Worldwide Ltd, has honoured Dr Joseph G. Barone with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Leadership, recognising 27 years of leadership service.

The award celebrates Dr Barone's sustained commitment to leadership over nearly three decades. It acknowledges the experience and responsibility associated with his leadership roles and recognises the value of long-term service to organisations and communities. The award was issued in London on 2 November 2026.

The recognition places particular emphasis on the qualities that support leadership over time: commitment, sound judgement, accountability, resilience and a willingness to serve. Through this award, GSFEN Business School UK acknowledges the importance of leaders who bring experience to their responsibilities and continue to contribute across different stages of their professional lives.

“Leadership is demonstrated through sustained commitment, responsibility and service,” said Amb. (Prof.) Prince Blessing Lawal, Founder and Global President of GSFEN Worldwide Ltd and President of GSFEN Business School UK.“Dr Joseph G. Barone's 27 years of leadership service represent a significant professional milestone. We are pleased to recognise his contribution with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Leadership.”

Recognising a long record of leadership

Twenty-seven years of leadership service represents a substantial period of professional contribution. Over that time, a leader may encounter changing expectations, new challenges and different organisational priorities. Sustained service calls for the ability to learn, adapt and make decisions with care.

GSFEN's award recognises the importance of this experience. It honours Dr Barone's years of leadership and the commitment reflected in a career spanning nearly three decades. The award also serves as a reminder that leadership is built through ongoing work: supporting people, taking responsibility, contributing to organisational goals and responding to challenges with purpose.

The Lifetime Achievement Award in Leadership is intended to acknowledge both the duration of Dr Barone's service and the example that long-term professional commitment can offer. GSFEN Business School UK extends its congratulations to Dr Barone and recognises this achievement as an important moment in his professional journey.

Leadership, education and global collaboration

GSFEN's work is guided by a commitment to leadership, innovation and impact. Through its educational and humanitarian activities, the organisation aims to support leadership development, encourage professional learning and build collaboration across communities and countries.

The award to Dr Barone reflects that commitment by recognising leadership as a practice developed through service and experience. GSFEN believes that recognising dedicated professionals can encourage others to pursue responsible leadership and to contribute positively in their own fields.

The award also reflects the value of celebrating achievement publicly. Recognition can give organisations and communities an opportunity to acknowledge the work of individuals whose professional commitment has extended over many years. By honouring Dr Barone, GSFEN Business School UK highlights the significance of leadership service and the role it can play in shaping institutions and communities.

About GSFEN

GSFEN was founded in Nigeria in 2017. Since its establishment, it has developed an international network focused on education, leadership development, humanitarian engagement and global collaboration. Its work is guided by the motto“One Vision. One Mission. Global Impact.”

GSFEN Worldwide Ltd was incorporated in England and Wales in 2023. The organisation works to advance its educational and humanitarian aims through partnerships, professional initiatives and international engagement.

About GSFEN Business School UK

Founded in September 2025, GSFEN Business School UK is the academic and ceremonial arm of GSFEN Worldwide Ltd. The School supports professional education and leadership development through postgraduate programmes and other learning initiatives.

Its work is guided by the belief that education and leadership development can help individuals strengthen their knowledge, contribute to their professions and serve their communities. The School's wider mission is expressed in its motto:“Empowering Leaders. Transforming Lives. Inspiring Generations.”

GSFEN Business School UK congratulates Dr Barone on receiving this recognition and celebrates his 27 years of leadership service.

John Mark

GSFEN Business School

+44 7900 322304

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