HENDERSON AUCTIONS SELECTED TO CONDUCT TOTAL ORDERLY LIQUIDATION OF RIGID CONSTRUCTORS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Louisiana-Based Auction Company, Serving the Industry Since 1957, Keeps Major Industrial Liquidation in Louisiana

LIVINGSTON, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Henderson Auctions, a Louisiana-based auction company serving the construction, industrial, and marine industries since 1957, has been selected to liquidate assets belonging to Rigid Constructors, a Louisiana-based heavy civil and marine construction company.

The five-day auction, scheduled for December 8–12, 2026, will feature an extensive offering of heavy construction equipment, specialized E-Cranes, marine equipment, barges, trucks, material handling machinery, and other industrial assets.

Henderson Auctions was selected for this major liquidation over all other global auction competitors.

KEEPING LOUISIANA BUSINESS IN LOUISIANA

For nearly seven decades, Henderson Auctions has built its reputation on serving Louisiana businesses, contractors, and equipment owners while attracting buyers from across the country and around the world.

The selection of Henderson Auctions represents more than a major business opportunity. It is an opportunity to keep significant portions of the liquidation process within Louisiana, utilizing Louisiana-based employees, contractors, service providers, and businesses.

"Since 1957, Henderson Auctions has been proud to call Louisiana home," said Jeffery Henderson, President of Henderson Auctions. "We are honored to have been selected for this multi-million dollar auction, especially when competing against a major international auction company. It demonstrates that Louisiana companies have the experience, resources, and capabilities to compete on a global level. Just as importantly, it allows us to keep this work here at home, supporting Louisiana employees, local contractors, and businesses while helping keep economic activity and associated tax revenue in our state."

RECOGNIZING THE IMPACT ON LOUISIANA FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES

While the liquidation represents a significant undertaking for Henderson Auctions, company leadership recognizes the difficult circumstances surrounding the closure of Rigid Constructors.

"Our thoughts are with the employees and families affected by the loss of jobs, as well as the many local businesses that have experienced financial hardship as a result.” Henderson added.“These are our neighbors. We understand the impact a closure like this can have, and we approach this responsibility with respect, humility, and a commitment to conducting an orderly process."

A MAJOR FIVE-DAY CONSTRUCTION AND MARINE AUCTION

The total orderly liquidation of Rigid Constructors will be featured as part of Henderson Auctions expanded five-day December auction event.

The auction will attract buyers from multiple industries, including heavy construction, marine transportation, port operations, material handling, earthmoving, industrial manufacturing, and equipment dealerships.

Specialized assets, including E-Cranes and marine equipment, will be marketed to qualified domestic and international buyers through Henderson Auctions' extensive industry network and its marine auction platform, MarineBid.

With nearly 70 years of auction experience, Henderson Auctions brings the marketing capabilities, industry relationships, and expertise necessary to conduct complex, large-scale liquidations.

ABOUT HENDERSON AUCTIONS

Founded in 1957, Henderson Auctions is a Louisiana-based auction company headquartered in Livingston, Louisiana. The company specializes in construction equipment, industrial machinery, commercial marine assets, trucks, vehicles, real estate, and complete business liquidations.

Through live auctions, online bidding, targeted industry marketing, and its specialized marine platform, MarineBid, Henderson Auctions serves buyers and sellers throughout the United States and internationally.

AUCTION INFORMATION

Event: 5-Day Liquidation Auction Featuring the Total Orderly Liquidation of Rigid Constructors

Dates: December 8–12, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM Daily

Auction Company: Henderson Auctions

Website:

Phone: 225-686-2252 | 800-850-2252

Jessica Cason

Henderson Auctions

+1 225-686-2252

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

HUGE 5-DAY LIQUIDATION AUCTION | Rigid Constructors Total Liquidation | Dec. 8–12, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HENDERSON AUCTIONS SELECTED TO CONDUCT TOTAL ORDERLY LIQUIDATION OF RIGID CONSTRUCTORS News Provided By Henderson Auctions November 03, 2026, 20:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.