Acquivo Delivers Entire Sell-Side M&A Process To Business Owners, M&A Attorneys, And Boutique Investment Banks

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Acquivo launches software delivering the entire sell-side M&A process on one platform for business owners, M&A attorneys, and boutique banks. No success fee.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acquivo is a software platform that delivers the entire sell-side M&A process, valuation, marketing materials, buyer matching, and deal management, on one platform for business owners, M&A attorneys, and boutique investment banks. The company today announced general availability of the platform at , along with Acquivo Pro, the firm edition for M&A professionals who run sale processes for multiple clients.

Most private businesses below $20 million to $30 million in enterprise value are sold to the first buyer who makes contact, without a valuation, marketing materials, or a second bidder, because investment banks concentrate on larger transactions. Acquivo puts the six-phase process those banks run, from discovery through post-close, into software the owner or the owner's advisor operates directly.

On the platform, a business owner completes a structured questionnaire and uploads financial documents once. The platform then produces a valuation range calibrated across 21 industry verticals, a readiness assessment with gap actions, and a teaser and confidential information memorandum generated from the questionnaire, the data room, and the company's website. A proprietary database of more than 12,000 private equity, strategic, and family office buyers, each of which has closed an acquisition within the past two years, is matched against the business by sector, size, geography, and deal type to produce a ranked prospect list. NDA execution, data room access, indications of interest, and letters of intent are managed in a single pipeline through to close.

"The owner built the business, and the owner should run the sale," the company said in a statement. "Acquivo gives an owner the same process a bank would run, with every number traceable to its source and every decision left in the owner's hands."

Acquivo is offered to business owners on a flat monthly subscription. There is no success fee and no percentage of the sale price at any tier.

Acquivo Pro for M&A Professionals

Acquivo Pro gives M&A attorneys and boutique investment banks the same process for every client from one login. A firm can run valuations, build marketing materials, match buyers from the Acquivo database, and manage NDA, IOI, and LOI flow across multiple concurrent sale processes, while each client uses a branded document portal to upload requested materials and approve disclosures. Acquivo Pro is priced per seat on a flat monthly subscription with no per-deal fees. Firms can request a demonstration at /pro.

Acquivo is software operated by the user. Acquivo does not sell, advise on, negotiate, or represent any transaction and is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, law firm, or accounting firm.

Business owners can start with a free valuation at . Guides on running a competitive sale process and adopting AI in a boutique bank are available at /guides.

About Acquivo

Acquivo is a software platform that delivers the entire sell-side M&A process, valuation, marketing materials, buyer matching, and deal management, on one platform for business owners, M&A attorneys, and boutique investment banks. Built for businesses with $1 million to $100 million in enterprise value, Acquivo is offered on a flat monthly subscription with no success fee. Acquivo Corp. is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Learn more at .

Nicole Reichart

Acquivo

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Acquivo Delivers Entire Sell-Side M&A Process to Business Owners, M&A Attorneys, and Boutique Investment Banks News Provided By Acquivo November 03, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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