Netflix Unveils 'AI Discover' To Take The Guesswork Out Of Streaming TV



The experimental feature allows users to filter content through specific themes.

Subscribers can directly fine-tune recommendations using new "Tune Your Recommendations" controls to specify if they are not interested in a title or have already seen it. The tool is currently launching to a small, initial cohort of members in the United States on TV apps.

Netflix (NFLX) announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence tool on Tuesday designed to act as a personal matchmaking assistant for its vast content catalog.

The content streaming firm launched "AI Discover," an experimental tab on its television application that shifts the content search process toward interactive, theme-based exploration. The feature marks a shift in how viewers interact with the platform, offering an explicit starting point where users can directly communicate what kind of viewing experience they want.

NFLX stock inched about 1% higher on Tuesday.

How The AI-Powered Feature Works

Rather than immediately throwing a massive list of individual titles at the viewer, AI Discover anchors its recommendations around flexible categories. Users are greeted with broad options mapped to specific situations such as a quiet night in, a family gathering, or a limited window of free time, categorized under "Quick Watches".

Each theme comes alive with preview clips from shows and movies. Once a user selects a primary theme, the AI synthesizes individual tastes, viewing history, and platform predictions to generate a targeted collection of options.

From there, dynamic, AI-generated suggestion chips appear beneath the titles, enabling viewers to dive deeper into narrower sub-genres or pivot toward something entirely different with a "Something Different" prompt.

A core focus of the AI Discover interface is empowering users to refine their preferences on the fly. Alongside standard "Play" and "My List" options, every title within the experimental tab features a "Tune Your Recommendations" button.

Netflix emphasized that data gathered from user interactions inside the AI Discover tab will strictly govern personal recommendations and will not influence broader content greenlighting or production decisions.

Rollout And Future Availability

The feature rolled out initially to a small group of U.S. members on TV-compatible interfaces. Eligible subscribers will notice a distinctive red "Discover" icon marked as new near the top of their TV application layout.

While Netflix has not announced a finalized global release timeline, the company plans to scale accessibility to a broader audience over the coming weeks as it evaluates user feedback and refines the experimental tool.

NFLX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'neutral' with 'normal' message volumes.

NFLX stock has lost about 33% year-to-date.

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