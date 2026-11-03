Matthew Syken Grant For Entrepreneurs Opens 2027 U.S. Undergraduate Founder Applications In Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA - November 3, 2026 - The Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs, a one-time scholarship founded by corporate attorney and business co-founder Matthew Syken, announces that applications are open for undergraduate students across the United States. The program supports young founders who are developing a clear business idea or operating an active venture. While the announcement is issued from Los Angeles, CA, the grant is not limited to applicants in California or any specific U.S. city or state.

The Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs provides a one-time $1,000 award to one eligible undergraduate student. The grant is designed to offer practical support at a critical moment for a student founder. It is a single award cycle, not an annual program, and applications are welcome from students enrolled in or accepted to accredited colleges, universities, and trade programs nationwide.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited college, university, or trade program; to have a clear business idea or an active business venture; to be a legal resident of the United States; and to submit a complete application with an original essay by the deadline.

The application requires a 500- to 750-word original essay. The prompt asks applicants to describe a business idea or venture they are pursuing, the problem it solves, the people it helps, and the steps taken to make it real. According to the scholarship guidelines, a strong response demonstrates clear thinking, honest self-reflection, and real action. Reviewers assess why the idea matters and how the grant would help the applicant move forward.

The deadline to apply for the Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs is July 15, 2027. The winner will be notified and publicly announced on August 15, 2027.

Applicants should confirm eligibility, prepare their essay as a PDF or Word document, and have their name, contact information, school name, and proof of enrollment ready. Complete applications must be emailed to... with the subject line“Matthew Syken Grant Application.” All submissions must be received by July 15, 2027.

About the Founder

Matthew Syken is a corporate and securities attorney with more than twenty years of experience across Wall Street, Southern California, and Texas. He began his legal career advising FINRA-registered broker-dealers and high-net-worth individuals on complex financial transactions and later served as a FINRA Arbitrator. He has held General Counsel roles in hospitality, manufacturing, and financial services and has co-founded several businesses. Matthew Syken established the Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs to support young founders at a formative stage and to pass forward the kind of opportunity that can change a career trajectory.

About the Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs

The Matthew Syken Grant for Entrepreneurs is a one-time scholarship program founded by Matthew Syken in 2025. The grant supports undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate entrepreneurial initiative and a commitment to developing a business idea or venture. Its core mission is to provide meaningful financial support and encouragement to the next generation of business founders. The application deadline is July 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced on August 15, 2027.