Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship Opens Applications To Support Future Physicians Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Jihad Mustapha

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - November 3, 2026 - The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship announces that applications are now open for its one-time award cycle. The scholarship, established by interventional cardiologist and researcher Dr. Jihad Mustapha, provides financial support to undergraduate medical students who demonstrate a commitment to advancing patient care and healthcare innovation. Applications are accepted through May 15, 2027.

The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship reflects the founder's lifelong dedication to medical education and clinical excellence. Dr. Jihad Mustapha has built a distinguished career spanning patient care, cardiovascular research, and vascular medicine. His work in peripheral vascular disease, critical limb ischemia, and amputation prevention has positioned him as a leader in endovascular interventions. Through this scholarship, Dr. Jihad Mustapha extends his commitment to education by supporting the next generation of medical professionals.

"This scholarship provides an opportunity for medical students to articulate their vision for the future of healthcare," said Dr. Jihad Mustapha. "The next generation of physicians will shape how medicine evolves, and supporting their education is an investment in better patient outcomes."

The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in an accredited medical school or medical degree program. Applicants must maintain good academic standing and demonstrate a clear commitment to patient care, medical learning, or healthcare improvement. The scholarship is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state, allowing students from across the country to apply.

Applicants must submit an original essay responding to the prompt: "How will your medical career help improve the future of patient care?" Essays should describe the applicant's goals as a future physician and the impact they hope to make in areas such as patient care, medical research, healthcare innovation, or medical education. Strong responses will be personal, clear, and focused on how the applicant's education will help them serve others.

The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship awards one scholarship of $1,000 to a deserving medical student. The recipient will be announced on June 15, 2027. Complete application materials must be submitted by email to... before the May 15, 2027 deadline.

Dr. Jihad Mustapha has served as a clinical associate professor at Michigan State University and as a founding board member of the Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society. His career includes leadership roles in cardiovascular research, endovascular interventions, catheterization laboratories, and medical education. Dr. Jihad Mustapha has also founded and directed educational programs focused on cardiovascular and vascular medicine, presenting internationally on advances in endovascular treatment and amputation prevention.

Medical students interested in applying can review eligibility criteria, essay requirements, and submission guidelines at Applicants are encouraged to review their essays for clarity, grammar, and originality before submitting. The scholarship winner will be notified following the June 15, 2027 announcement.

About the Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship

The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship supports students pursuing careers in medicine who demonstrate a commitment to patient care and healthcare improvement. Founded by interventional cardiologist Dr. Jihad Mustapha, the scholarship reflects a dedication to medical education and the advancement of vascular medicine. The program provides financial assistance to deserving medical students and encourages applications from those interested in cardiovascular and vascular medicine.

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