MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Austin HarrisAustin Harris MD Launches One-Time Student Athlete Grant to Recognize Excellence in Athletics and Academics

Los Angeles, California - November 3, 2026 - The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States. Founded by Austin Harris, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist and the owner and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California, the one-time grant recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate discipline, character, and a sustained commitment to excellence in both athletics and academics. Applications must be submitted by January 15, 2027, and the recipient will be announced on February 15, 2027.

The grant reflects Dr. Austin Harris 's long-standing belief that the values built through collegiate competition - time management, resilience, teamwork, and accountability - prepare young people to lead in any field. As a physician who has balanced demanding clinical work with research, national speaking engagements, and pro bono care for veterans, Austin Harris MD created this award to support students pursuing the same standard of well-rounded achievement. The grant is open to eligible undergraduates in every state and is not bound to any particular city or region.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university, be actively involved in a sport at the college level or be on a defined path to pursue a career in athletics, and maintain satisfactory academic standing. Each candidate must submit a completed application, which includes a 500-750 word essay describing how the student-athlete experience has shaped character and aspirations, an academic transcript, and one letter of recommendation from a coach, professor, or mentor. Full application guidelines are available at draustinharrisgrant.

Beyond financial assistance, the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is intended to spotlight students whose commitment extends past the field and the classroom and into their communities. Dr. Austin Harris, MD notes that recipients of this kind of recognition often carry its momentum forward, using the distinction to advance academic goals, athletic careers, and community leadership. By requiring a personal essay and a mentor's recommendation, the selection process is designed to identify candidates who lead by example and give back to others.

“Some of the most dedicated people I have ever met are student-athletes,” says Dr. Austin Harris

Harris.“They hold themselves to a high standard in sport, in study, and in service to others. This grant is my way of investing in that standard and encouraging the next generation to pursue it.”

How to Apply: Interested candidates should submit a completed application form, the required essay, an official or unofficial academic transcript, and one letter of recommendation to.... The application deadline is January 15, 2027, and the grant recipient will be announced on February 15, 2027. Complete eligibility details and submission instructions are available on the official website.

About the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes was established by Austin Harris, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, medical director, educator, and active supporter of veteran-focused integrative care. The grant supports undergraduate student-athletes who demonstrate excellence in athletics, academics, and community involvement, and it is awarded as a one-time distinction. Its core mission is to advance holistic student development by recognizing individuals who embody commitment, character, and service.