Author And Screenwriter Leslie Anne Lee Announces October 2026 Release Of When The Stars Fell

MENAFN - GetNews) Fantasy novelist, award-winning screenwriter, and founder of The Cinematic Quill expands the mythology behind Legends of the Vale with a new novel exploring gods, betrayal, and sacrifice

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 3, 2026 - Author, screenwriter, and film critic Leslie Anne Lee today announced the October 2026 release of When the Stars Fell, the newest novel in her interconnected fantasy universe encompassing Legends of the Vale and Age of Gods. The book follows a generation of gods and immortals whose forbidden relationships, broken alliances, and costly sacrifices shape the world that later unfolds in Legends of the Vale.

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The release comes as Lee continues to build a multi-hyphenate career spanning publishing, screenwriting, and independent film journalism. She is the screenwriter of Child of Dawn, a feature-length dark fantasy screenplay adapted from her own novel, which has earned multiple film-festival awards and selections and is currently being positioned for development, representation, and production partnerships. She is also the founder of The Cinematic Quill, an independent-film review and interview platform launched in August 2026, where she covers film festivals - including HollyShorts in Los Angeles - and interviews filmmakers across the independent-film community.

“My fantasy universe is not built around one isolated novel,” said Lee.“It includes multiple books, generations of characters, mythology, history, gods, conflicts, and interconnected stories that could support adaptations, sequels, prequels, television concepts, and other media.”

Set against a backdrop of collapsing kingdoms and supernatural conflict, When the Stars Fell continues Lee's focus on emotionally driven storytelling grounded in love, grief, power, and identity. Lee has described her broader body of work as fantasy that uses myth to examine real, human experience rather than as pure escapism.

“I am interested in the places where myth and emotion intersect, where enormous fictional conflicts are rooted in intimate human pain,” said Lee,“and where characters are forced to confront what they are willing to lose, forgive, destroy, or become for the people they love.”

Lee's decision to adapt Child of Dawn into a screenplay herself reflects a broader approach to her career: rather than waiting for outside interest in adapting her fiction, she has taken an active role in shaping how her stories move across mediums.

“I did not have to wait for someone else to imagine my stories cinematically,” said Lee.“I could help shape that transition myself.”

Lee's work at The Cinematic Quill has further embedded her within the independent-film community, giving her direct engagement with the filmmakers, festivals, and industry professionals who make up the world she writes toward.

“My involvement with film festivals allows me to build relationships organically within the filmmaking community,” said Lee,“rather than approaching Hollywood only as an author seeking an adaptation.”

When the Stars Fell will be available beginning October 2026. Additional details on the release, alongside updates on Child of Dawn and The Cinematic Quill's ongoing festival coverage, are available at the links below.

About Leslie Anne Lee

Leslie Anne Lee is an author, screenwriter, film critic, and interviewer whose work bridges literature and cinema. She is the creator of the fantasy world behind Legends of the Vale and Age of Gods and the screenwriter of the award-winning fantasy screenplay Child of Dawn. In 2026, she founded The Cinematic Quill, an independent-film review and interview platform covering film festivals, independent cinema, and emerging filmmakers. Her work explores mythology, romance, and emotionally complex characters through the lens of love, power, sacrifice, grief, and memory.