Jim Hetherington's Swipe Left On The Frogs Helps Readers Examine Their Values Before Commitment

MENAFN - GetNews) A companion album created by Roy Smoothe extends the book's message about self-understanding and lasting love through music.

ONTARIO, Canada - NOVEMBER 3, 2026 - Relationship coach, author, and speaker Jim Hetherington has released Swipe Left on the Frogs, published by Elite Authors Club Publishing. A 14-track companion album inspired by the book features lyrics and music written, recorded, and produced by Roy Smoothe.

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​The book launched September 30, 2026, and is available in paperback and eBook format alongside the release of the companion album.

​The book helps adults explore their values, recognize relationship patterns, and have more thoughtful conversations about love and commitment. It is built around eleven F-words: Faith, Family, Friendships, Future, Finances, Frustration, Faithfulness, Frisky, Forever, Feasting, and Flexible. Each opens a conversation about an area of life that can shape compatibility and a shared future.

​“Lasting love begins with knowing yourself and understanding what you value,” says Hetherington.“Before you swipe right on someone else, swipe right on yourself.”

​Stories and Frog Check reflections guide readers to notice a pattern, examine what matters, and choose a next action or conversation. Readers can begin by defining what one important value means in practice and identifying a conversation they need to have. The eleven F-words are lenses for understanding, not a checklist for finding a perfect partner. Looking inward does not make anyone responsible for another person's behaviour.

​One encounter described in the book illustrates why Hetherington believes these conversations should begin earlier. A bride-to-be became tearful while discussing the life she and her partner wanted to build, telling him no one had ever raised those questions with her. That experience is one reason he encourages people to discuss values and expectations before commitment.

​Swipe Left on the Frogs is written for adults who are single, dating, divorced, widowed, or beginning again and want to make wiser choices about love and commitment. Couples can also use it to explore expectations, discuss differences, and consider the future they are building together. The Frog Pond, an online companion destination, supports readers further.

​Get Your Copy

​Get your copy of Swipe Left on the Frogs and start exploring the values, patterns, and conversations that shape the relationship you want to build:

​Book:

The Frog Pond:

Companion Album:

​Interview and Speaking Topics

​Hetherington is available for podcast and media interviews, relationship speaking engagements, and coaching for individuals and couples. Topics include:



​Attraction and compatibility: what chemistry can tell us, and what still needs a conversation

​Why does the same relationship pattern keep appearing with a different person? How to notice our own choices without taking responsibility for someone else's behaviour

​What conversations belong before commitment? Questions about family, finances, faith, and the future that deserve attention ​Putting values into practice: one reflection or conversation that individuals and couples can begin today

​About Jim Hetherington

​Jim Hetherington is a relationship coach, author, speaker, and Life and Business Breakthrough Specialist. For more than three decades, he has helped people explore the values and choices that shape their lives and relationships. His teaching draws on years of mentoring individuals and couples and more than four decades of marriage to his wife, Mary. He is the founder and CEO of Authority Building System Inc. and lives in Ontario, Canada.

​Book Details

​Title: Swipe Left on the Frogs: The Ultimate Guide to Defining Your Core Values, Avoiding Dating Disasters and Finding the Right Partner

Author: Jim Hetherington

Publisher: Elite Authors Club Publishing, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Launch date: September 30, 2026

Formats: Paperback and eBook

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-0674718-4-2

eBook ISBN: 978-1-0674718-5-9