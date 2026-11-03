JK Law Addresses What Calgarians Actually Need To Know Before Probate Begins

MENAFN - GetNews)The Calgary firm outlines executor responsibilities and estate administration requirements so families aren't left navigating Alberta's probate process without a map.

JK Law, a Calgary-based law firm with a combined thirty years of experience across wills and estate planning, real estate, business law, immigration, child welfare, and personal injury, is speaking directly to a question that surfaces far too late for most families: what does an executor in Alberta actually have to do, and when does probate become unavoidable?

The answer matters because most people appointed as executor find out about their responsibilities after the person who named them has already passed. That timing isn't a coincidence. It's a structural gap in how estate planning is usually approached, and it's the gap JK Law is built to close.

The Obligations Begin Before You're Ready

Under Alberta's Estate Administration Act and the Surrogate Rules, an executor's legal duties attach the moment they accept the role and begin immediately after the testator dies. Those duties include locating and cataloguing every estate asset, formally notifying all beneficiaries, determining whether a Grant of Probate or Grant of Administration is required, resolving the estate's debts and tax obligations before any distribution occurs, and filing final tax returns on behalf of the deceased.

The sequence is not optional. An executor who distributes assets before the estate's tax liabilities are cleared can be held personally responsible for any resulting shortfall. That outcome isn't rare or theoretical. It's the direct consequence of getting the order of operations wrong, and it catches executors who assumed the role was mostly administrative.

Not every estate in Alberta requires a formal probate application. But deciding whether one is needed is not a judgment call an executor should make on instinct. A financial institution refusing to release funds without a court-issued Grant isn't being obstructive. It's following the law. An executor who moves forward without the required Grant may find the distribution challenged, the process unwound, and the estate absorbing costs that could have been avoided entirely.

Why Timing Changes Everything

The right time to work through estate planning is before any of these becomes urgent. Consider a situation that comes up often in blended family circumstances: a testator with children from a prior relationship, a jointly held property with a current spouse, and a will that hasn't been reviewed since the second marriage. In that kind of scenario, the potential for competing claims and unintended outcomes rises sharply if the plan doesn't account for those specific circumstances. Nobody in that situation intends to leave a complicated inheritance behind. They just didn't update the plan. The most expensive estate plan is the one that was never made.

JK Law's process starts with an initial consultation to understand what a client actually holds, who they want to benefit, and what circumstances could complicate a straightforward distribution. That groundwork is what separates a plan that holds up from a document that creates more questions than it answers. For an executor already inside an active estate, the same approach applies: an honest assessment of the estate's assets, liabilities, and what the court will require before anything moves forward.

Jide Kupoluyi, LL.B, Founder and Principal Lawyer at JK Law, is a Barrister and Solicitor, Notary Public, and Commissioner for Oaths recognized among Canada's Top 50 Lawyers by Canada Top Lawyers. The firm's team also includes Ola Ogbonna, LL.B, LL.M, Barrister and Solicitor, Notary Public, and Commissioner for Oaths, and Zehra Al Absawi, Paralegal. The team handles estate planning and administration as part of JK Law's full range of practice areas serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout Calgary and Alberta.

Doing nothing is itself a choice. It's just the one with the least control over what comes next.

About JK Law

JK Law is a Calgary, Alberta law firm providing legal services across real estate, corporate and commercial law, wills and estate planning, immigration, child welfare, and personal injury. With a combined thirty years of experience, the firm's team delivers personalized, transparent legal guidance to individuals, families, and businesses throughout Alberta. JK Law offers initial consultations and can be reached at (403) 454-9864 or at .