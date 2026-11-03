614 Exteriors Receives Top-Rated Roofing And Siding Contractor Award In Worthington

MENAFN - GetNews) 614 Exteriors has been named Top-Rated Roofing and Siding Contractor for Worthington, OH in 2026 by Meritly, based on a public review record of 5 stars from 505 reviews.

Worthington, United States - November 3, 2026 - 614 Exteriors, a Worthington-based exterior renovation company, has been named Top-Rated Roofing and Siding Contractor for Worthington, OH in 2026 by Meritly. The award recognises the company's standing in the local market based on customer feedback and public ratings. Owner Keith Staschke accepted the distinction on behalf of the business, which operates throughout Central Ohio.

What is the award based on?

The Top-Rated Roofing and Siding Contractor award is issued by Meritly, a platform that evaluates service providers based on verified customer reviews and public ratings. At the time the award was conferred, 614 Exteriors held a public review record of 5 stars from 505 reviews. The recognition reflects sustained customer satisfaction across the company's range of exterior renovation services. Meritly's evaluation process draws on publicly available feedback to identify contractors who maintain consistently high ratings in their service area.

What services does 614 Exteriors offer?

614 Exteriors specialises in roofing, siding, gutters, masonry and painting for residential properties. The company holds the distinction of being the only Atlas PRO+ Diamond Level Contractor in the Greater Columbus area. With over 25 years of experience in the roofing and construction industry, the business provides homeowners with exterior renovation services using what it describes as premium materials and quality workmanship. The company's service model emphasises transparent pricing and reliable project completion timelines.

Keith Staschke commented on the company's approach to customer service: "614 Exteriors will be here tomorrow to stand behind what we do today."

Customers have left detailed feedback about their experiences with the company. One reviewer wrote: "I'd give more than 5 stars if I had the opportunity. We had our entire house resided and worked with Sean Grossman. Sean was responsive, professional and worked with us through the claims process communicating the entire time. When we first got quotes for the job Sean was one of the only contractors that showed up when he said he'd be there, offered to put a temporary fix in place to avoid more damage to the house during his first visit. He was great in providing updates throughout the process, responsive to any questions and followed up post installation to make sure everything was completed to our satisfaction. 100% would recommend 614 Exteriors and Sean Grossman for anyone looking to have exterior work completed."

About 614 Exteriors

614 Exteriors is an exterior renovation company serving Central Ohio from its base in Worthington. The business specialises in roofing, siding, gutters, masonry and painting services for residential clients. Additional information is available at .