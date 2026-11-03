British Deputy Ambassador, Ramtha Municipal Committee Head Inaugurate Nature-Based Knowledge Park

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- British Deputy Ambassador to Amman Hazel Mowbray and Chairman of the Ramtha Municipal Committee Jamal Abu Obaid inaugurated on Tuesday a nature-based solutions knowledge park designed as an environmental and development model to counter the impacts of climate change in Ramtha.

Abu Obaid stated that the park aligns with the municipality's vision to transition toward sustainable development projects and address climate challenges through nature-based solutions. He noted that the municipality provided active contributions to ensure the success of the initiative, creating both an environmental space and an educational resource for the local community.

He highlighted the project's participatory approach, which directly involved residents in the early design stages to foster community ownership and ensure long-term sustainability.

Beyond providing green space, the park serves as an applied center for rainwater harvesting, water conservation, and practical training in sustainable agriculture, equipping community members with modern environmental and agricultural skills.

Abu Obaid praised the efforts of partnering organizations that collaborated with the municipality, including the United Kingdom, the International Water Management Institute, the Climate General Association, and partner "Jahez," reaffirming the municipality's commitment to expanding local and international partnerships for future developmental projects.

//Petra// AF