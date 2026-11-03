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Kremlin Announces Trilateral Peace Talks With Ukraine, US In Abu Dhabi Next Week

Kremlin Announces Trilateral Peace Talks With Ukraine, US In Abu Dhabi Next Week


Date: 2026-11-03 03:36:39

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 3 (Petra) The Russian Presidency (Kremlin) announced on Tuesday that Russia will hold trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi next week, aiming to reach a lasting peace and resolve the ongoing conflict with Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said European nations may be required to participate at a certain stage of the negotiations on Ukraine, emphasizing that European involvement remains essential to securing lasting peace.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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