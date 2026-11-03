Kremlin Announces Trilateral Peace Talks With Ukraine, US In Abu Dhabi Next Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 3 (Petra) The Russian Presidency (Kremlin) announced on Tuesday that Russia will hold trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi next week, aiming to reach a lasting peace and resolve the ongoing conflict with Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said European nations may be required to participate at a certain stage of the negotiations on Ukraine, emphasizing that European involvement remains essential to securing lasting peace.

//Petra// AF