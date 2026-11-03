Trump Has Influence Over Putin, But Strong Pressure Is Needed To End War Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the statement at the Berlin Security Conference on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I think President Trump has influence over Putin. But I believe that Putin does not understand this kind of, you know, format of dialogue. It is not enough. He likes to apply pressure and take decisive steps. And that is why he understands the same language. That is why sometimes we need to speak to him in his own language," Zelensky said in response to a question about whether he believes Trump can end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelensky at Berlin Security Conference: Russia has decided that peaceful, united Europe is its enemy

He said the United States has considerable influence and the means to push the Russian leader toward a diplomatic settlement.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that Russia does not want Europe to be involved in the negotiation process. He said Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that its European partners take part in the talks on ending the war, since issues of European security cannot be decided without Europe itself.

Asked about the prospects for U.S. mediation, Zelensky also expressed hope that Trump would focus more attention on achieving peace in Ukraine after the U.S. congressional elections.

"I hope that after the elections, President Trump will focus on this – on peace," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is visiting Berlin on November 3, where he held talks with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz on further support for Ukraine and shared security challenges.

Photo: Video screenshot