Zelensky, Bundestag President Discuss Assistance To Protect Ukraine From Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a Facebook post.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine values Germany's leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians, supporting its energy sector and working together to ensure that Russia is held accountable for its war.

"Every day, Russia attacks our cities and communities, constantly targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and logistics. The situation in our energy system is very difficult right now, with serious power outages in many regions. We discussed how Germany can support our energy sector and help provide additional protection against Russian missile and drone strikes," he said.

According to him, the meeting with the Bundestag president also included a detailed discussion of financial support for Ukraine next year.

Merz pledges further support for Ukraine's air defense and energy sector ahead of winter

Zelensky also expressed gratitude for the allocation of EUR 11.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine in Germany's federal budget.