CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION INVESTIGATION: CACC Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CACC). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On October 29, 2026, Credit Acceptance announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $56.6 million, compared with net income of $108.2 million a year earlier. The loss was driven by a $291 million, or 2.5%, decline in forecasted net cash flows, compared to a $59 million, or 0.5%, decline in the third quarter of 2025. Explaining these declines, the Company stated,“We updated our methodology for forecasting future net cash flows. The change reduced forecasted collection rates for consumer loans assigned from 2022 through 2026 to the levels we now expect over the lives of those loans. Before this adjustment, we had observed small but consistent quarterly underperformance relative to forecast.” During the Company's second quarter 2026 earnings call on August 4, 2026, the Company had stated that loan performance was“very consistent with our initial expectations,” and it had“no concerns” with its future cash flow forecast. Following the October 29, 2026 news, the price of Credit Acceptance shares declined by $110.89 per share, or approximately 19.3%, from $575.78 per share on October 29, 2026 to close at $464.89 on October 30, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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