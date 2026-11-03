DEY. Ideas + Influence Named Communications And Advisory Partner For The Nature Record

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm will support the launch of the first national assessment of the state of nature and the benefits it provides in the United States, prepared by more than 170 scientists and experts

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEY. Ideas + Influence, the global communications and advisory firm, has been named communications and advisory partner for The Nature Recor, an independent scientific assessment of the condition of the nation's lands, waters, wildlife, and biodiversity and of what they provide for the economy, health, culture, security, and climate of the United States. DEY. will work with The Nature Record through the public release of the final assessment and the months that follow.

The Nature Record began in 2022 as the National Nature Assessment, a federal effort. After the federal government cancelled the project in January 2025, the scientists and experts writing it continued the work independently under a new name. A draft was released for public comment and peer review in March 2026, and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine conducted an independent review of the draft.

DEY. will develop the positioning and narrative for the assessment, build and train a coordinated group of spokespeople drawn from its leadership and contributing authors, lead media engagement for the launch and the rollout that follows, and advise on op-eds, speaking opportunities, and convenings. The work is aimed at the people whose decisions depend on and affect the state of nature, including policymakers across party lines, business and finance leaders, funders, health systems, educators, and the general public.

“The Nature Record gives the country something it has not had before: a reliable, independent account of the state of nature in the United States,” said Rimjhim Dey, Founder and CEO of DEY.“We are excited to be working with this team. Nature is usually treated as an environmental subject, but the assessment shows how closely it is tied to the economy, public health, and national security. Our job is to support the Nature Record as they help the people making decisions in each of those areas find it, trust it, and use it.”

The partnership adds to DEY.'s climate and environment wor, which has included communications on climate resilience and extreme heat, nature-based solutions, and carbon removal, with clients such as The Rockefeller Foundation and the Atlantic Council's Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center.

DEY. does not organize its practice around a single issue. Its clients work in climate and environment, health and medicine, science and technology, artificial intelligence, business and economics, philanthropy and development, and education, and much of the firm's work involves carrying a client's ideas to audiences in neighboring fields. For The Nature Record, that means bringing the assessment to health, business, finance, and policy audiences as well as those who already follow environmental science.



About The Nature Record

The Nature Record is an independent, scientist-led assessment of the state of nature and the benefits it provides in the United States. Prepared by more than 170 scientists and experts, it reports on the condition of the nation's lands, waters, wildlife, and biodiversity and on the benefits they provide for the economy, health, culture, security, and climate. Learn more at naturerecord.or.

About DEY. Ideas + Influence

DEY. is a boutique communications and advisory firm that works with organizations and thinkers tackling humanity's most consequential challenges. The firm blends strategy, research, communications, and curated visibility, with a Core Team serving institutions, foundations, companies, and senior leaders and a Literary Team representing authors of major nonfiction. DEY. is based in New York. Learn more at dey.ny.

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