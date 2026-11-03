Exclusive Election Day Interview With President Trump To Air Today On Bongino Report PM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood One and Silverloch announce that the Bongino Report PM will feature an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump today, Election Day, beginning at 3:00pm ET.

The interview is part of Westwood One's special Election Day programming, featuring Dan Bongino, Vince Coglianese, Hayley Caronia, and Shawn Farash across radio, podcast, and streaming platforms.

Bongino Report PM, hosted by Dan Bongino and Shawn Farash, is heard on radio stations nationwide, Monday through Friday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm Eastern. The show features breaking news, political analysis, and interviews with leading newsmakers.

For affiliate sales inquiries, contact Susan Stephens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Content, Westwood One, at 512.666.5216 or at ....

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media, is one of the largest audio networks in America. We're home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, and Westwood One 24/7 Sports Network. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, visit

About Silverloch

Silverloch is a next-generation media company founded by Dan Bongino and his team to take on the culture war with clarity, conviction, and a whole lot of firepower.

Media Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, ... and 512.633.4084.