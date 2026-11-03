Exclusive Election Day Interview With President Trump To Air Today On Bongino Report PM
The interview is part of Westwood One's special Election Day programming, featuring Dan Bongino, Vince Coglianese, Hayley Caronia, and Shawn Farash across radio, podcast, and streaming platforms.
Bongino Report PM, hosted by Dan Bongino and Shawn Farash, is heard on radio stations nationwide, Monday through Friday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm Eastern. The show features breaking news, political analysis, and interviews with leading newsmakers.
For affiliate sales inquiries, contact Susan Stephens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Content, Westwood One, at 512.666.5216 or at ....
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About Silverloch
Silverloch is a next-generation media company founded by Dan Bongino and his team to take on the culture war with clarity, conviction, and a whole lot of firepower.
Media Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, ... and 512.633.4084.
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