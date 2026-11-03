Comfort Colors® Takes The Global Stage With Bruno Mars' The Romantic Tour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Gildan brand to support more than 1 million merchandise units

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Colors®, the trusted name in high-quality, soft, ring-spun cotton apparel, is taking the global stage with Bruno Mars as the primary apparel provider supporting merchandise for The Romantic Tour, one of the biggest concert tours of 2026.

Through a partnership between Gildan and Merch Traffic, Mars' exclusive merchandise rights holder, Comfort Colors® is a cornerstone of the tour's global merchandise program. The brand's iconic 1717 Heavyweight Adult Tee is a featured product, with Comfort Colors® projected to support more than 1 million tour merchandise units across the duration of the tour, making it one of the largest artist merchandise programs the brand has participated in.

“Bruno Mars has an incredible ability to bring people together through music, style and unforgettable moments, and we're thrilled to be part of that experience,” said Chuck Ward, Executive Vice-President, Chief Commercial Officer.“At Gildan, we're proud to bring decades of apparel expertise to partnerships that connect with fans around the world. The scale of The Romantic Tour gives Comfort Colors® an extraordinary opportunity to show up where music, culture, and personal style come together.”

Comfort Colors® will continue supporting The Romantic Tour as it travels around the world, including tour activity through the end of 2026 and dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2027. In total, the tour includes more than 86 dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Mars' first full headlining tour in nearly a decade, The Romantic Tour has emerged as one of the year's biggest live music events. The tour generated 2.1 million ticket sales in a single day, setting a Live Nation single-day ticket sales record and a new Ticketmaster record.

For Comfort Colors®, the collaboration represents the latest example of the brand showing up at the intersection of music, culture, and self-expression. Known for its distinctive garment-dyed apparel and lived-in feel, Comfort Colors® has become a natural canvas for merchandise designed to live well beyond the event itself.

For more information on Comfort Colors® and to shop original and new styles, please visit and the Comfort Colors® Amazon storefront.

About Comfort Colors®

Comfort Colors® is celebrating 50 years of spreading good vibes as the go-to brand for soft, high-quality, garment-dyed ring-spun cotton apparel. Comfort Colors® celebrates the beauty and essence of Colors Inspired by NatureTM, with its signature Pigment PureTM and reactive hues featured across every cozy garment.

Comfort Colors® is a brand owned by Gildan, a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labor, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in Gildan's long-term business strategy.

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

...

Media inquiries:

Jonathan Binder

Director, Corporate Communications

(336) 519-6330

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

