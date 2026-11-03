Hrx Network Forms Strategic Partnership With Comparemedsrx To Expand Prescription Savings Options

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HRx Network LLC

Collaboration gives small and midsize employers and nonprofit organizations access to prescription price-comparison resources for employees and their families.

- Bruce SilverBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HRx Network LLC, a national human resources and employee benefits advisory firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, has formed a strategic partnership with CompareMedsRx to expand access to prescription drug price-comparison services for employers, employees and their families.The partnership expands HRx Network's healthcare cost-management resources for small and midsize businesses and nonprofit organizations, particularly those with 10 to 250 employees. Through this collaboration, employers can introduce prescription savings opportunities to their workforce without requiring changes to their existing health insurance plans.CompareMedsRx brings together prescription discount pricing from more than 24 providers in a single online platform. Consumers can compare medication prices at participating pharmacies, select available discounts and obtain digital coupons for use when purchasing prescriptions.The service offers potential savings opportunities for employees and their families, retirees, individuals without prescription drug coverage and those enrolled in high-deductible health plans (HDHPs).“High-deductible health plans can provide an affordable insurance alternative for employers and employees, but meeting the deductible before prescription medication costs are covered can be a significant concern,” said Bruce Silver, founder of HRx Network.“CompareMedsRx allows employees to access competitive prescription pricing that may help reduce their out-of-pocket medication expenses. The CompareMedsRx app can make high-deductible health plans a more attractive option for employers who previously hesitated to offer them because of prescription affordability concerns.”Under the partnership, CompareMedsRx provides the prescription price-comparison technology and access to available pharmacy discounts, while HRx Network introduces the platform through its nationwide relationships with Fractional HR advisors, Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), insurance brokers and employee benefits professionals.“Employers are looking for meaningful ways to help their people manage rising healthcare costs, and prescriptions are one of the most immediate places to make an impact,” said Hiten Gardi, CEO of CompareMedsRx.“HRx Network is built on helping employers make informed, competitive choices, and CompareMedsRx brings that same approach to the pharmacy counter.”CompareMedsRx also makes utilization reporting available to participating employers, providing an opportunity to evaluate engagement with the prescription savings platform. Prescription discount transactions generally occur outside an individual's health insurance plan, and amounts paid using these discounts typically do not count toward insurance deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums. Actual savings depend on the medication, participating pharmacy and available discount pricing.The partnership is part of HRx Network's broader strategy to help employers evaluate healthcare cost-management solutions. As an independent advisor, HRx Network assists businesses and nonprofit organizations in comparing traditional group health insurance, level-funded plans, alternative healthcare arrangements and proposals from qualified PEOs, with the objective of identifying solutions suited to each employer's workforce, benefits priorities and budget.Employers, nonprofit organizations and benefits professionals can learn more about the partnership at .

Bruce Silver

HRx Network LLC

+ +1 561-954-4744

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HRx Network Forms Strategic Partnership With CompareMedsRx to Expand Prescription Savings Options News Provided By HRx Network November 03, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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