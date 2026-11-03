Smyrna's The Rest Spot Introduces A Wholesome, Family-Friendly Holiday Lights Experience In Cobb County

Holiday Lights Family Experience

The Rest Spot Founder, Jena Burgess Singleton

New attraction offers families an affordable Christmas experience filled with festive activities, interactive attractions, and meaningful holiday memories

- Jena Burgess SingletonSMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a different way to celebrate Christmas this year? The Rest Spot is bringing a fresh kind of holiday magic to Cobb County with its Holiday Lights Experience, an affordable, family-friendly Christmas attraction running November 21, 2026, through January 4, 2027, in Smyrna, Georgia.Transforming its one-acre property into an intimate holiday destination, The Rest Spot invites families, friends, and community groups to experience the magic of Christmas through glowing lights, interactive activities, festive photo opportunities, and cozy fireside moments. Unlike traditional large-scale holiday light celebrations, The Rest Spot offers a more personal and engaging experience centered on togetherness, creativity, and the joy of the season. Designed to be wholesome, welcoming, and accessible for families, the experience provides an opportunity for guests of all ages to step away from the holiday rush and create meaningful memories together.Guests will enjoy a two-hour holiday journey featuring six festive attractions:The North Pole Post Office: Families can write letters to Santa and drop their Christmas wishes into festive North Pole mailboxes.The Gingerbread Workshop: A life-size gingerbread-inspired cottage featuring colorful decorations, Christmas lights, and hands-on holiday activities.The Enchanted Tree Forest: A magical walk surrounded by glowing holiday lights.The Ornament Walk: A festive pathway celebrating the beauty and wonder of Christmas.The Farewell Photo Moment: One final opportunity to capture a special holiday memory before heading home."We wanted to create something that families could enjoy together, an experience that feels restful and festive, without the hustle and bustle," said Jena Burgess Singleton, founder of The Rest Spot. "We wanted to create something that families could enjoy together, an experience that feels restful and festive, without the hustle and bustle. We want only holiday magic!"Special Group Rates Available for Schools, Churches, and Community Organizations:The Holiday Lights Experience also welcomes larger groups looking to celebrate the season together. Special group rate pricing will be available for churches, schools, daycare centers, and other large groups, making it an inviting option for school outings, church gatherings, family organizations, and community celebrations. Private holiday experiences are also available on select dates for corporate gatherings, employee appreciation events, family celebrations, and other group occasions.With limited tickets available per time slot, guests can enjoy a more relaxed experience without the overwhelming crowds often associated with larger holiday attractions. The Rest Spot Holiday Lights Experience will take place at 1951 Old Concord Road, Smyrna, GA 30080, from November 21, 2026, through January 4, 2027. Families and groups are encouraged to reserve their visits in advance.For tickets, group pricing inquiries, and additional information, visit The Rest Spot Holiday Lights Experience:ABOUT THE REST SPOTThe Rest Spot is a welcoming wellness and community space based in Smyrna, Georgia, dedicated to creating opportunities for people to slow down, recharge, and reconnect. Through thoughtfully curated experiences and community-centered programming, The Rest Spot encourages individuals and families to prioritize meaningful connections, relaxation, and memorable moments.Company Website:Location: 1951 Old Concord Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080MEDIA CONTACT:

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

+1 678-557-0720

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Smyrna's The Rest Spot Introduces a Wholesome, Family-Friendly Holiday Lights Experience in Cobb County News Provided By Synergy PR November 03, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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