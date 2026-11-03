Athena Alliance Publishes First Market Definition Of 'Career Care,' Naming A Category Built For Sixty-Year Working Lives

Athena Alliance is the first career care ecosystem for high-achieving women

Definition establishes mandatory capabilities for career care ecosystems as longevity increases and employer-provided development continues to contract.

- Coco BrownSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Athena Alliance published the first formal market definition of career care: the deliberate, ongoing practice of investing in one's professional life the way one invests in physical and mental health, along with the products and infrastructure that support it. The category is built for working lives that may now run 30% longer than those of previous generations, with work and professional identity remaining a meaningful part of life well into one's 80s.The definition arrives as responsibility for career development shifts from employer to individual. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects 170 million new roles created and 92 million displaced by 2030, and estimates that 39% of workers' existing skills will be transformed or outdated within five years, a pace that outstrips employer-provided training. At the same time, 37% of U.S. workers, including 57% of Baby Boomers, expect to retire at 70 or later, or not at all, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. The stakes are not only economic: staying professionally engaged supports brain health, mental wellbeing, and a sense of purpose alongside colleagues of every generation. Being the wise elder is no longer enough."We normalized taking care of our bodies. We normalized taking care of our minds. Careers are the third pillar - and until now, nobody built the gym," said Coco Brown, Founder and CEO of Athena Alliance. "People still treat their careers the way we used to treat therapy, as something you attend to when something has already gone wrong. In a thirty-year career you could maybe get away with that. In a sixty-year career you cannot."The published definition sets six capabilities a provider must deliver to qualify as a career care ecosystem, grouped under context, construction and connection. Context: the ecosystem is built for the specific stage of life and career it serves, and gives each person a named human who holds their story and sees what technology can't. Construction: portfolio construction tooling to compose, track and rebalance a portfolio as goals and circumstances change, and learning chosen against an individual plan so people are ready ahead of the need. Connection: architected serendipity that creates the conditions for unexpected connections across circles, and a curated peer community where trust grows through every way people connect, in person and virtually, loosely or with deep structure.The full definition is published at athenaalliance/career-care.About Athena Alliance - Athena Alliance is the first career care ecosystem for high-achieving women composing a Portfolio of ImpactTM on their terms.###

Cailyn Johnson

Athena Alliance

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Athena Alliance Publishes First Market Definition of 'Career Care,' Naming a Category Built for Sixty-Year Working Lives News Provided By Athena Alliance November 03, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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